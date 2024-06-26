By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Six members of the Lynnfield High boys’ lacrosse team were named to the Cape Ann League All-Star team this season. Three Pioneers made the CAL First-Team All-Stars while the three others made the CAL Second-Team All-Stars.

Kelan Cardinal, Will Norton and Mike Murphy made the First Team while Owen Considine, Ben Pimentel and Niccolo Antidormi were the Second-Team All-Stars.

It is the first postseason honor for every player, except Cardinal.

For Cardinal, a junior midfielder and captain, it was his second All-Star appearance as he made the Second Team last spring.

He had 99 points with 37 goals and a team-high 62 assists this season. He was third on the team in scoring and has 233 career points.

“He was the engine that got our offense moving,” said Pioneers head coach Pat Lamusta. “We leaned on him to control the tempo.”

Cardinal was also named the CAL Baker Division Player of the Year.

Norton had a team-high and school-record 96 goals to go with 13 assists as the junior attacker had 109 points.

“Will is one of the top shooters in the league,” stated Lamusta. “He stepped up his game this season.”

Murphy had 40 goals and 29 assists for 69 points.

“He is a tremendous player,” said Lamusta about the junior midfielder. “He is a true midfielder with great vision.”

Considine, a junior attacker, was well-balanced with his stats as he had 29 goals and 26 assists for 55 points.

“He came up with several big plays when we needed them,” said Lamusta.

Antidormi was second on the team in ground balls (57) and takeaways (22). The senior defenseman also had one assist.

“He was a key part of our transition game,” pointed out Lamusta. “He had great speed and has improved his stick handling.”

Pimentel went 16-4 in net with a goals-against average of 9.9. The junior’s save percentage was 58 as he posted one shutout.

“He kept us in a lot of games and is very focused,” said Lamusta. “He is a quiet leader who leads by example.”

After beating Triton 19-8 in their first playoff game, the Pioneers were edged by guest Swampscott, 9-7, in the MIAA Division 4 Round of 16 game on June 5.

They finished at 16-4 overall and 11-2 in the CAL as they captured the CAL Baker Division title. It was the first CAL crown for the Pioneers since 2009.

The Pioneers had their end-of-season banquet on June 17 at Prince Pizzeria in Saugus. That night, Lamusta gave out six awards.

Jake Connell took home the Most Improved Player Award. The senior defenseman, who is also a co-captain, had 30 ground balls and four takeaways.

The Joe Papagni Spirit Award went to senior defenseman AJ Chiaradonna. The co-captain had 45 ground balls and 23 takeaways.

Midfielder, Owen White received the Coaches Award. The senior co-captain had 47 ground balls and 14 takeaways.

Antidormi was given the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

The Offensive Player of the Year Award was handed out to Norton.

The team MVP Award went to Cardinal.

“I was very happy with the way the season went,” said Lamusta, who just finished his fourth year at the helm.

Along with Connell, Chiaradonna, White and Antidormi, the team will also lose Jimmy Atsales (defense), Alex Baldini (midfielder), Dhimitri Dono (midfielder) and Evan Rocha (attacker) to graduation.

“The seniors were a great crew,” said Lamusta. “They showed good leadership and had three winning seasons. They were all multi-sport athletes.”

Lynnfield is slated to return 11 veterans next year.

“All 11 are very seasoned,” said Lamusta.”We have a lot of our offense back but will be looking to fill holes on defense and, hopefully, some junior varsity players will step up.”

The captains for next year were also selected at the banquet. Cardinal will be a captain for the second year in a row next spring along with Murphy, Considine and Pimentel.