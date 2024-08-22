FRAMINGHAM — The State Police announced they will implement a “Sobriety Checkpoint” on a public way in Essex County on Thursday, Aug. 22 into Friday, Aug. 23.

The purpose, according to a release, “is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways.”

“It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety,” the State Police wrote in the press release.