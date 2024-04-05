WAKEFIELD — A solar eclipse will occur across the United States on Monday, April 8, 2024, and will be visible in Massachusetts between 2 and 4:30 p.m. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking the sun and preventing sunlight from reaching us.

The regional Health and Human Services Department, which includes Wakefield, has come up with a list of top safety steps for viewing a solar eclipse.

Tips for safely viewing a solar eclipse

1. Sunglasses, even very dark ones, do not provide protection when directly looking at the sun during an eclipse. Use approved glasses with a special-purpose solar filter. Keep them on while viewing the eclipse and look away before removing them.

2. Do not look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device when wearing eclipse glasses.

3. Wear sunscreen with a high SPF and broad-spectrum protection.

4. Wear a hat that covers your head, face, ears, and neck. A wide-brimmed hat can also shield your eyes from the sun.

5. Wear protective clothing that covers your arms and legs.

Tips for driving safely during a solar eclipse

1. Watch for distracted drivers and pedestrians.

2. Be careful not to view the eclipse inadvertently. Put the sun visor down to block your view of the sun.

3. Ensure that vehicle headlights are on.

4. Do not drive with eclipse glasses on.

5. Pull over to photograph the eclipse: don’t attempt to do so while driving.

6. Be prepared for frequent stops: traffic may be problematic if people stop on the road to view the eclipse.

Other concerns

1. There may be temporary power issues, especially for areas dependent on solar power.

For more tips from the State of Massachusetts, visit www.mass.gov/doc/how-to-safely-view-the-april-8-2024-total-solar-eclipse/download.