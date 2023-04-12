A PROPOSED rendering of the new “Sonny Noto’s Restaurant” and adjacent retail space that would be located at 922 Lynnfield St. (HDS Architecture Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — A local family that has been in the restaurant business for decades is looking to bring its newest location to South Lynnfield.

Noto Family Partners, LLC has purchased the old Good Luck Farms New England Barbecue Chicken property located at 922 Lynnfield St. The Noto family, which has lived in town for a number of years, is looking to open a new “Sonny Noto’s Restaurant” and a retail space on the property.

“The proposal is to construct a single-story building that is 5,020-square-feet,” said Engineering Alliance, Inc. Principal Richard Salvo during the Zoning Board of Appeals’ April 4 meeting on Zoom teleconference. “The majority of the building would be used for a ‘Sonny Noto’s Restaurant.’ There is currently a ‘Sonny Noto’s’ in Wakefield. The Noto family has been in the restaurant business for a long time, and used to have a restaurant in East Boston. Their hope is to open a ‘Sonny Noto’s Restaurant’ at this particular location. The restaurant would be about 18-feet, 10-inches tall.”

Chairman Anthony Moccia told a large number of residents on the call that state law prohibits the ZBA from denying the site plan submitted by Noto Partners, LLC because the Lynnfield Street property is zoned Limited Business.

“Pursuant to Massachusetts law, this board doesn’t have the right to deny this request for site plan approval,” said Moccia. “Our only jurisdiction in this matter is to impose reasonable conditions. We don’t have a right to say this development is not going forward. This development complies with zoning, and doesn’t require any variances. The only reason why it is in front of us is certain projects, as described in the Zoning Bylaw, needs to go through this site plan review process.”

Salvo said the property is comprised of 27,324-square-feet.

“The site has 183-linear-feet of frontage on Lynnfield Street, and the Heritage Woods condominium complex is at the rear of the property,” said Salvo. “There is a Dunkin’ Donuts at the front of the property. There is an easement that was granted to Heritage Woods to allow residents to use the access road that goes through part of our property.”

Salvo said the new development would have 29 parking spaces. He said the proposed retail space would be over 2,000-square-feet.

“They don’t know who the tenant will be,” said Salvo. “They are thinking it would be something benign such as office space or a small retail location.”

Moccia noted that the Zoning Bylaw prohibits certain businesses in a Limited Business District.

“Our purview does not include approving what use can be made of the retail space,” said Moccia.

Building Inspector Joseph O’Callaghan agreed.

“It has to be a zoning use,” said O’Callaghan.

Moccia inquired if Salvo or Noto Partners, LLC has discussed the project with the Fire Department.

While Salvo said Noto Partners, LLC has not met with the Fire Department, he said they would be “happy to meet with them.”

Moccia said the development team has to discuss the project with the Fire Department.

“We need to make sure the Fire Department is fine with the layout of the parking lot and the curb cut because, from a public safety perspective, we need to make sure fire apparatus can get in and there is enough room to turnaround,” said Moccia. “We also need to know if a hydrant needs to be put in.”

Salvo said there is a fire hydrant on the property, but said it might need to be replaced.

In response to a question from Moccia, Salvo said the development will include a single entrance and exit.

“It will be a left in and a left out,” said Salvo.

Heritage Woods resident Bob Dearth said the access road between the condo complex and the 922 Lynnfield St. property is a one-way street.

Salvo said “Sonny Noto’s” and the retail space will be able to connect to the Lynn Water & Sewer system. He said the proposed development will include a new drainage system. He said most of the development’s lighting will be located on the front of the building, but said one streetlight will be installed near the parking lot’s entrance and exit.

“All lights would be Dark Skies compliant,” said Salvo.

Moccia noted that the lighting system will need to comply with the Zoning Bylaw. He also wants to make sure the lighting doesn’t shine into Heritage Woods residents’ homes.

Salvo said landscape architect James Emmanuel has proposed planting 54 arborvitae trees that would be between 7-feet and 8-feet tall at the rear of the property line.

“We are trying to create a green screen between the property and Heritage Woods,” said Salvo. “The arborvitaes would hide the building from the condominium complex. There have been discussions with the Planning Board, and there might be some tweaks to the landscaping plan to make sure it complies with the Tree Bylaw.”

In response to a question from Moccia, Salvo said the closest Heritage Woods townhouse is 25 feet away from the 922 Lynnfield St. property.

Moccia noted that two dumpsters will be located on the right side of the restaurant. He asked if the dumpsters will be screened.

Salvo said a fence will be installed around the dumpsters.

“The dumpsters would always be covered and locked,” said Salvo. “There won’t be a roof over the dumpsters, but they will be equipped with covers.”

Moccia noted that the ZBA has jurisdiction over trash removal hours. He inquired what hours would Noto Partners, LLC be open to having trash collected.

“We have to be considerate of the neighbors,” said Moccia.

Salvo suggested that the dumpsters be emptied between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We will not be serving breakfast, so there is no need for early dumpster pick-ups,” said Salvo.

Moccia asked if “Sonny Noto’s” will have a liquor license.

Noto Partners, LLC owner Rob Noto said he will be applying for a liquor license from the Select Board. Salvo added that the restaurant will include a seven-seat bar.

Moccia asked if “Sonny Noto’s” will be serving takeout.

Noto said yes.

Moccia inquired if any blasting will need to be done in order to construct the building.

Salvo said there will need to be blasting to remove ledge from the back of the property.

Moccia said the Fire Department has to be informed about the blasting.

Salvo said a licensed and insured contractor will be blasting the ledge.

ZBA member Andy Youngren inquired how much ledge has to be removed.

Salvo said 2,300-square-feet of ledge needs to be blasted.

O’Callaghan inquired how long it would take for the blasting to last.

“About a week,” said Noto.

Moccia said deliveries will need to have restricted hours. He asked what hours would work for the restaurant and retail space.

Salvo suggested that the earliest deliveries could occur is 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Moccia inquired if a snow removal plan has been developed.

Salvo said snow will be placed on the development’s green spaces if there is a small storm. He said snow from larger storms will be removed from the property “at the owner’s expense.”

After the ZBA asked the development team a series of questions, Moccia asked if there were any residents who wanted to speak in favor of the project. There were none.

Atty. Tim Doyle informed the ZBA that the Heritage Woods Board of Trustees retained him on April 3 because they have concerns about the project.

“Before the board takes a vote, we would like to be given the opportunity to digest the presentation and provide the board with some feedback,” said Doyle. “I have not had a chance to meet with the entire community at Heritage Woods, but I have met with a few of the Board of Trustees members. This is an over-55 complex, and we have quite a few people returning from Florida this month.”

Doyle said the trustees are primarily concerned about traffic. He said accessing the 922 Lynnfield St. and Heritage Woods properties is difficult coming off Goodwin’s Circle.

“It is already tricky as it is presently designed, but the addition of a retail space as well as a restaurant will exacerbate any current issues,” said Doyle. “I am sure the board is going to hear from some residents talking about those issues as well as abutters.”

Doyle suggested that a traffic study be undertaken to see if it could be “mitigated in some way.”

“I don’t want to say to the board that this project exacerbates the site because it is an as-of-right use,” said Doyle. “With Dunkin’ Donuts already there, it will make more difficult than it currently is. I know that is a concern of Heritage Woods.”

Moccia asked what is the purpose of the traffic study.

Doyle said the study will identify the area’s “peak” traffic times. He noted that Dunkin’ Donuts is busy in the afternoon and early evening as well as the morning. He also said residents are concerned about what type of business will occupy the retail space. He said Heritage Woods residents are concerned what the property will look like once it is “fully developed.”

Youngren said he was not convinced the new restaurant and retail space will increase traffic

“I am not a traffic engineer, but I can’t see how a small number of vehicles will create a traffic problem,” said Youngren.

Moccia suggested that Doyle meet with Salvo to discuss Heritage Woods’ residents concerns. Doyle and Salvo both expressed their support for Moccia’s suggestion.

After the discussion, the ZBA voted to continue the “Sonny Noto’s” site plan discussion to Tuesday, May 2.