WAKEFIELD — The statewide primary will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Wakefield residents can vote in the Galvin Middle School at 525 Main Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sample ballots are available on the Town’s website at www.wakefield.ma.us/vote.

Early in-person voting will be held in the Office of the Town Clerk in Town Hall during the following times:

Saturday, August 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 25: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday through Thursday, August 26 to 29: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, August 30: 10 a.m. to noon

The last day to register to vote or change party affiliation is Friday, August 23, 2024. Residents can register to vote online at www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR or in person at our Town Clerk’s office.

If you have any questions about the election, contact the Office of the Town Clerk at (781) 246-6383.