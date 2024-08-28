By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The state primary election will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Townspeople will have the ability to either vote early, vote-by-mail or in-person for the state primary. Residents who want to vote early in the state primary will be able to cast their ballots in the Town Clerk’s Office, 525 Salem St. The Town Clerk’s Office is located behind the Senior Center and is adjacent to Lynnfield Public Schools’ Central Office.

Early voting will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 29. The last day to vote early is Friday, Aug. 30, taking place from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Residents can also vote-by-mail during the state primary. The Secretary of State’s Office mailed vote-by-mail applications to each registered voter in the commonwealth in July.

“Applications must be complete,” said Town Clerk Amanda Haggstrom in a recent interview with the Villager. “Any application received that is missing party ballot choice, election choice or a signature must be rejected. Residents will not be notified, and they will need to make arrangements to contact our office to correct their application, vote early in-person or vote on Election Day. We have been seeing an increase in incomplete applications. We strongly encourage residents to read the instructions carefully, and review their postcard before returning it to our office.”

Haggstrom said “the best way” for residents to return their vote-by-mail applications is by using the drop box outside of the Town Clerk’s Office or by hand-delivering them.

If residents don’t want to vote early or vote-by-mail, townspeople from all four precincts will be able to cast their ballots in-person during the state primary in the Lynnfield High School gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Similar to previous elections, the polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Democratic primary features two contested races while the Republican primary includes one contested race. There are no candidates running in the Libertarian party primary.

Lynnfield resident/Boston Bruins Anthem Singer Todd Angilly is running as an independent candidate for Clerk of Courts during the November election.

Democratic primary

The Democratic primary features contested races for Essex County Clerk of Courts and Register of Deeds.

Incumbent Clerk of Courts Thomas H. Driscoll Jr. is running for re-election against former Beverly City Councilor at-Large James FX Doherty for the Democratic nomination.

The Register of Deeds race features current Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff of Gloucester facing off against Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds employee/U.S. Navy veteran Joseph Michael Gentleman III of Peabody for the Democratic nomination.

Governor’s Councilor/Stafford Road resident Terry Kennedy, State Sen. Brendan Crighton, Congressman Seth Moulton and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren are running unopposed in the Democratic primary. There are no Democratic candidates running for state representative.

Republican primary

The Republican primary includes a contested race for U.S. senator.

Medford resident/senior web designer Robert J. Antonellis, Quincy City Councilor and veteran/attorney John Deaton are running for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate.

House Minority Leader Brad Jones is running unopposed for the Republican nomination for the 20th Middlesex District once again. Former Rockport Housing Authority Commissioner Jonathan Edward Ring is running unopposed for Register of Deeds in the GOP primary.

There are no Republican candidates running for Congress, Governor’s Council, State Senate and Clerk of Courts.