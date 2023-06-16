POLITICAL NOTEBOOK

MELROSE – State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian (D-Melrose) has endorsed Jen Grigoraitis for Mayor of Melrose. Jen Grigoraitis currently serves as Melrose City Council President and Ward 6 City Councilor. Rep. Lipper-Garabedian represents the 32nd Middlesex District, which includes Melrose and parts of Malden and Wakefield, in the House of Representatives.

Lipper-Garabedian said, “I am proudly supporting Jen Grigoraitis to be our next Mayor and encourage you to do the same. Jen’s deep experience and accomplishments as both an elected municipal official and an executive-level manager set her apart and make her the most qualified candidate to lead Melrose next year.”

“Including in a unanimous vote for this year, the membership of two distinct City Councils chose Jen to be the Melrose City Council President. She has served ably in this role, including during the height of the pandemic and now as the City prepares for a change in Administrations. As President, she liaises frequently with the current Mayor and Department heads. She oversees the City’s legislative efforts, including the annual budget process. As the Ward 6 Councilor, she delivers on constituent services as a responsive representative of the section of the City that includes downtown. The Mayor sets the direction of the City, often on issues for which there are differences of opinion among residents and stakeholders. Over these last four years, Jen has made decisions in the public eye, respectfully considering a multitude of perspectives, and deliberating with deep thoughtfulness and integrity.”

Lipper-Garabedian continued, “Jen further has proven managerial experience, currently overseeing a state agency with a $60 million annual budget and numerous direct reports. The Mayor must be an effective manager, supervising all City departments to deliver timely services to residents, and must ensure tax dollars are employed appropriately and with greatest positive impact. It is essential to elect an individual who has successfully built and managed a team and overseen the ongoing deployment of a budget plan. Jen has this track record.”

“With so much at stake for the future of the City we call home, it is critically important that we elect a leader with the right vision, priorities, and experience to be our next Mayor. Jen Grigoraitis is that person,” said Lipper-Garabedian.

Grigoraitis said, “It is an incredible honor to have the endorsement of Melrose’s State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian. Kate has been an incredible leader and advocate for our community, delivering important services and championing Melrose in the State budget. As Mayor, I look forward to continuing to partner with Kate to move Melrose forward together, working for a sustainable and thriving city, open to all.”