Wakefield High will play host to two state tournament quarterfinal games in the next two days.

The 7th-ranked Warrior volleyball team will host a Div. 3 quarterfinal tonight, 6 p.m. against No. 18 Norwell at the Charbonneau Field House. The Warriors (15-7) beat No. 26 Norton 3-0 in the 1st Round and No. 10 Newburyport 3-0 in the Round of 16.

Norwell (17-5) beat No. 15 Groton-Dunstable 3-0 and then No. 2 Nipmuc 3-2 in the Round of 16. The winner will meet No. 3 Weston (18-5) in the state semifinals at a neutral location.

The 5th-ranked Wakefield boys’ soccer team will host a Div. 2 quarterfinal tomorrow night, 5 p.m. against No. 29 Agawam (10-7-4) at Landrigan Field. The Warriors (15-3-2) beat No. 28 Milford 5-2 in the 1st Round and then No. 12 Somerset-Berkley 4-0 in the Round of 16 last night.

Agawam’s magical run has included a 5-2 win over No. 36 Scituate in the preliminary round, a 1-0 OT win over No. 4 Nashoba Regional in the 1st Round and a 4-3 win in penalty kicks against No. 13 Marlborough in the Round of 16. The winner will advance to the state semifinals where they will play the winner of No. 1 Bedford (11-2-5) vs. No. 8 Hopkinton (14-2-4) at a neutral location.