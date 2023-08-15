Melrose Public Library

SUMMER HOURS: Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. in the children’s room); Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed Saturdays and Sundays.

HOLIDAY HOURS: Closed Saturday, September 2 through Monday, September 4 for Labor Day.

FALL HOURS begin after Labor Day: Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. in the children’s room); Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Special Announcement: The Friends of Melrose Public Library would greatly appreciate your donations of gently used books, DVDs and CDs. Drop off is by the circulation desk at the MPL’s temporary location at 263 W Foster St. Just a reminder, we cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, books with writing in them, magazines or VHS tapes. Thank you! ADULT PROGRAMS

Beach Blanket Book Club (for adults): Thursday, August 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in person at Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St.: Come and discuss the books that you have read so far this summer. There will be prizes, refreshments and good conversation! To accommodate those who can’t attend in person, a Zoom meeting will run simultaneously. Please register online whether you are attending in person or via Zoom, so we can anticipate the number of attendees.

An Evening with Bestselling Authors Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush: Monday, August 28 from 7 to 8 p.m. virtual: Bestselling authors (and sisters!) Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush will discuss their latest books in this Zoom webinar. Jackson will discuss The Last Sinner, a gripping novel of suspense featuring two veteran homicide detectives matching wits with a twisted serial killer lurking in the shadows of New Orleans. Bush will discuss The Camp, a chilling novel of suspense where a diabolical modern twist on Friday the 13th meets Yellowjackets at a summer sleep-away camp isolated in the woods of Oregon. Presented in collaboration with Tewksbury Public Library and the Langley-Adams Library in Groveland. Please register online.

Tasty Books for Hungry Readers Book Club: Tuesday, August 29 from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. virtual: Join friends old and new for a lively virtual book discussion. The meeting will be held through the remote conferencing platform, Zoom. If you would like to join in, please register online by the day before the meeting so the library can send you the invitation link. Stop by the desk starting Monday, July 24 to pick up the August discussion title, Hotbox: Inside Catering, the Food Worlds’ Riskiest Business by Matt and Ted Lee. The library is in its interim location: 263 W. Foster St. Hope to “see” you all there!

History Book Club: Wednesday, September 6 at 7 p.m. in person Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St.: We will be meeting at the Milano Center with the option of joining in by Zoom. Regardless of how you will attend, please register online or with a library staff member. The topic for the September meeting is Great Escapes. Choose a nonfiction book that examines a historic aspect of an escape. This could include any variety of situations in which one is fleeing from the confines of being held against their will. Escapes from concentration or POW camps, daring escapes from Alcatraz or other well (or not so well) plotted out prison escapes. Feel free to think outside the box if you would like to explore escapes by historic figures or heroic escapes through the Underground Railroad. History is full of those escaping!! Everyone is welcome, whether they read a book and want to share or they just want to listen and learn!

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Whale Mobile (kids ages 5 and over): FRIDAY, August 11 in person at Memorial Hall 590 Main St., Melrose: Join the Melrose Public Library at Memorial Hall for a final Find Your Voice! summer program with visit from Cynde McInnis and the Whale Mobile. Kids will meet Nile, a 36-year old life-sized humpback whale whom McInnis has seen almost every summer since 1994 off the coast of Massachusetts. They can go inside of the inflatable whale and learn about how whales are similar and different to humans. Kids will learn about Nile’s migratory path, how many calves she’s had, as well as how researchers learned this information. Artifacts such as baleen, teeth and bones are available for children to see and feel. At the end of the presentation, they will be encouraged to become Playground Protectors and see how much trash they can collectively pick up this summer! Kids will enter the whale on their own while parents remain in the auditorium. Registration is required and space is limited. Register separately for each child over age 5 who will be going into the whale. Only register for one time slot. When you register, you will get links before the Whale Mobile visit with introductory information and follow up resources. Please register online.

