WARRIOR FOOTBALL COACH John Rafferty (left) and team captains and members spoke about their undefeated 2022 season and winning the Massachusetts Division III Championship at Gillette Stadium. They were guests of the Retired Men and Women’s Club of Wakefield on February 22 and brought their impressive trophy too.
