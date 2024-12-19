An avid exerciser who loved Nahant Beach

EVERETT — Susan L. Bemis, of Everett and formerly of Melrose, passed away on Tuesday, December 10 at her home. She was 74.

Born on September 1, 1950 in Everett to the late Robert W. and Evelyn R. (Swain) Bemis, Susan was raised in Melrose. She graduated from Melrose High School and enjoyed a fulfilling career at New England Telephone Company.

Susan found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She was an avid exerciser, thriving in her Zumba classes and relishing long walks. One of her favorite places was Nahant Beach where she could often be found watching the waves crash during a storm, rain or shine.

Susan was the sister of David W. Bemis and his wife Cheryl of Plymouth; Audrey M. Bailey and her husband Robert of Melrose; and the late Robert W. Bemis, Jr. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held for Susan. For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.

