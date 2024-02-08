By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

WOBURN—On Jan. 31, the Melrose High girls’ hockey team lost to host Woburn, 5-3, at the O’Brien Rink in Woburn.

With the defeat, Melrose dropped to 3-8-1 overall and 0-7-1 in the Middlesex League. The Tanners, meanwhile, improved to 8-3-2 and 5-3-2 in the league.

“We led after the second period but we have had trouble maintaining leads,” admitted Melrose head coach Frank Sorrenti. “They have a good team and were able to turn it on in the third period.”

Woburn struck first just 1:21 into the game as Gianna Prisco scored. However, Melrose scored the next two goals to take their first lead.

With 4:26 remaining, Julia McNeeley tied it assisted by Nora Murray and Tegan Holdsworth- Altman assisting.

Caroline Kenny-Kruchkevich gave Melrose their first lead off a feed by Jessie Zulon with 2:23 left in the first.

“That was a great play,” pointed out Sorrenti.

The Tanners tied the game at two with 42 seconds left as Nora Kennedy lit the lamp. In the second period, Melrose regained the lead as Murray scored on the power play with 4:04 left on a backhander with Lucy Clark and McNeeley assisting.

Juliana Ferragamo tied the game with 7:57 left in the third and Ella Spinazola scored the eventual, game-winning goal with 3:10 remaining.

Prisco scored an insurance goal with 42 seconds left.

Woburn out-shot Melrose on net, 32-24, as Melrose goalie Ruby Hansen made 27 saves.

“I was happy that we did not commit a penalty,’ added Sorrenti.

Melrose faces a tough challenge on Feb. 10 as they visit Burlington at 4:15 p.m. at the Ice Palace. The Red Devils, one of the top teams in the state, won the first meeting, 7-2, on Jan. 10.

Melrose then plays a non-league game against Concord-Carlisle on Feb. 14th at The Edge in Bedford. Face-off is at 4 pm. Melrose is looking for the season sweep against the Patriots as they beat them, 9-4, on Jan. 13.

Melrose enters this week seeded 35th in the MIAA Division 2 power rankings. Only the top 32 teams, at the end of the regular season, automatically qualify for the tournament regardless of record, making Melrose within reach.