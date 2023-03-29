ON MONDAY, MARCH 27, volunteers serving on Town Council-appointed municipal boards and committees were acknowledged at an appreciation reception held at Wakefield Memorial High School. Boards and committees are comprised of Wakefield residents who typically serve three-year terms. Their contributions and perspectives are vital, lending expertise to committees like the Council on Aging, Environmental Sustainability Committee, Human Rights Commission, Permanent Building Committee, Veteran Advisory Board, and more. Residents interested in serving on a municipal board, committee, or commission should submit their applications by March 30. Learn more about open positions and the application process at www.wakefield.ma.us/board-2023.