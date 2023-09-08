DECORATED WORLD WAR II MARINE CORP VETERAN Joe Joyce (center) was presented with citations from the State Legislature, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Gov. Maura Healey during a surprise 100th birthday party at the Center Village clubhouse on Sept. 1. Front row, from left, Al Joyce, Joe Joyce, House Minority Leader Brad Jones and Sen. Brendan Crighton aide Amari Gaston. Back row, from left, Veterans Services Officer Bruce Siegel, American Legion Post 131 Commander Tom Bogart and U.S. Marine Corp veteran Chuck Leach. (Dan Tomasello Photo)