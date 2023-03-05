A LARGE GROUP of current and former co-workers of retiring Water Superintendent Mark Clark (seated, front row with his wife Linda at right) attended his retirement party at the Moose last Friday, celebrating his 28 years at the helm of the department and the multiple roles he filled. Many attendees wore plaid shirts in his honor and he was roasted with poetry, song, good food and testimonials about his calm demeanor and always being the voice of reason in a crisis or debate. (Maureen Doherty Photo)