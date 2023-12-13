Family man worked for technology companies

LYNNFIELD — Thomas Leonard Dwyer, 74, passed away at home, surrounded by his wife and two daughters on Nov. 27, 2023.

Born on Dec. 12, 1948, Thomas was the youngest son of the late John Philip Dwyer and Arlene M (Fitzgerald) Dwyer. He graduated from Marblehead High School in 1966. Tom went on to graduate from the University of New Hampshire in 1970 and obtained his MBA from Northeastern University in 1987.

Tom and his wife, Ann Conners Dwyer, were married on May 31, 1975 and moved to Lynnfield in 1978 to begin their family. Tom worked for numerous technology companies before starting his own company, Prolocity Consulting, LLC after his retirement. He shared his love of swimming and tennis with his two daughters, Katharine Conners Dwyer and Christine Conners Dwyer. He supported both in their accomplishments and never stopped bragging about them.

Tom is predeceased by his sister, Marianne Letourneau.

Tom is survived by his wife Ann Conners Dwyer. Tom’s daughters Katharine Conners Dwyer; and Christine Conners Dwyer and her husband, Matt, also survive him. Tom also leaves behind his brother Philip Dwyer and his wife, Deborah, as well as nine cousins and eight nieces and nephews.

His sense of humor and kindness will be missed.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. The McDonald Funeral in Wakefield is handling the arrangements.