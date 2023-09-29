Retired as lieutenant in Wakefield Police Department

WAKEFIELD — Thomas R. Campbell Sr., age 95, of Wakefield, died on Thursday, September 28 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

He was born in Andover on October 2, 1927 and was the son of the late George and Mary (Hutley) Campbell.

Tom was a graduate of Punchard High School in Andover, Class of 1945. Following graduation, he served in the Army during World War II.

Tom and his wife Theresa Priscilla Gallant were married on February 7,1948. They moved to Wakefield in 1952 where they raised their family.

Tom was a retired lieutenant for the Wakefield Police Department. He was an active member of St. Joseph Parish, and a member of the Wakefield Elks and the Crystal Community Club.

He was the beloved husband of the late Priscilla (Gallant) Campbell. He was the loving father of Thomas Campbell Jr., and his wife Leslie of Wakefield, Patricia Leavitt and her husband Robert of Wakefield, Catherine Campbell of Wakefield, Cindy McGrath and her husband Richard of Wakefield, and the late Sharon Austin. He also was the beloved Papa to his 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his seven brothers and sisters.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, October 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Tuesday, October 3 at 10 a.m.

Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Inc, c/o The Lt. Thomas R. Campbell Fund, P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880.