By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Three incumbents are running for re-election in the Town Election on April 9.

Select Board Chair Joe Connell pulled nomination papers for a second three-year term on Jan. 4.

“I am looking forward to running again,” said Connell in an interview with the Villager. “Serving on the Select Board has been a very rewarding experience for me. I love giving back to the town that has provided for my family and I. I really love working with the other Select Board members, Town Administrator Rob Dolan and Assistant Town Administrator Bob Curtin. They are remarkable people. I want to continue some of the projects we have going on right now and I want to continue serving the people of the Lynnfield.”

School Committee Chair Kate DePrizio pulled nomination papers for a second three-year term on Jan. 4.

“I pulled papers to seek re-election to a three-year term on the Lynnfield School Committee,” DePrizio wrote on her Facebook page. “I humbly ask for your continued support. As you look around the country, it is clear that Lynnfield Public Schools is not alone in the issues, turnover and turmoil that other school districts are facing. There is one profound difference: Lynnfield Public Schools has always been a leader in providing the path to lifelong success for students, maintaining positive staff and community engagement, and striving for excellence and ingenuity. This is the moment, our moment, to rebuild. To find direction and vision in leadership and to once again be the district to model how to move forward and flourish, it is time for Lynnfield to lead.

“I am deeply honored to have been appointed chair of the Lynnfield School Committee,” DePrizio continued. “I know that we are all keenly aware of the challenges that lie ahead of us. United together is the only path forward. I want the Lynnfield Public Schools staff and community to know that their voices, needs and concerns are important, and I am resolute in facilitating our recovery, healing and growth.”

School Committee member Phil McQueen announced last week that he is not running for a third three-year term in the Town Election. There were no candidates who pulled papers for the second three-year School Committee seat last week.

Bryant Street resident Kristen Grieco Elworthy and Russet Lane resident Jenny Sheehan each pulled nomination papers for the one-year School Committee seats that will be appearing on the Town Election ballot (see separate story).

Planning Board member Amy MacNulty pulled papers for a full five-year term on Jan. 5. She has been serving the remaining three years of former Planning Board member Tom Wallace’s term.

“I am running for re-election on the Planning Board because serving has been a wonderful experience,” said MacNulty in an interview with the Villager. “I appreciate the leadership of Planning Board Chair Brian Charville and the other members of the board. They are very knowledgeable and thoughtful. I hope to bring continuity to our review process by staying on the board. We are dealing with several large projects right now such as Vallis Way and Toll Brothers’ The Regency at Lynnfield over-55 development. Having that continuity is critical. I also want to help transition us from the Vision Plan to a Master Plan. It is going to be critical over the next year to translate the work we did last year when we had a lot of very good engagement from residents. That can drive our decisions going forward.”

There were no candidates who pulled papers for town moderator last week. Incumbent Town Moderator Joe Markey recently announced that he will not be running for a sixth one-year term due to family and professional responsibilities.

Library Trustees members Russell Boekenkroeger and Andrew Kenneally will each have the option to run for three-year terms.

Board of Assessors Chair Donald Garrity is eligible to run for a fifth three-year term.

Elected officials and prospective candidates looking to run for office will be able to pull nomination papers at the Town Clerk’s Office. The Town Clerk’s Office has been relocated to Senior Center/Lynnfield Public Schools Central Office, 525 Salem St., due to construction of the new $63.5 million public safety buildings and Town Hall project.

Candidates will need to receive the signatures of 50 registered voters in order to have their name appear on the ballot. The last day to submit nomination papers is Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. The last day for candidates to have their name removed from the municipal ballot is Thursday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.