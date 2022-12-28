CAPTAIN Charlotte Rossicone scored the game-winner in Wakefield’s 4-3 win over Woburn last week. “Chachi” was recently named to the Boston Herald’s Defensemen to Watch list in Divisions 1 and 2. (Michael Flynn Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WOBURN — The Wakefield High girls’ hockey team continued their strong start to the 2022-23 season with a comeback, 4-3 victory over Woburn on the road at the O’Brien Ice Rink on Dec. 21.

The Warriors, who moved to 3-1 with the win, were trailing 2-1 after the first period but bounced back with two goals in the second to reclaim the lead.

Woburn tied it 3-3 early in the 3rd but the Warriors would have the last say when senior captain Charlotte Rossicone scored a few minutes later for the game winner as the defense and senior goalie Julia Welch did the rest to secure the team’s second straight, one-goal triumph.

“One of our team goals this year was to beat Woburn; it hasn’t been done in a long time and I’m very proud of them,” said head coach Jacqui Mansfield.

The last time Mansfield remembers Wakefield topping the Tanners was during the 2011-12 season – her own senior season with the Warriors.

“The whole team played every single shift,” said Mansfield. “If we want to continue to win against teams in this league, that’s what it will take.”

That mentality of all-out effort was certainly replicated throughout the lineup but it was epitomized by the forechecking effort of the first forward line: seniors Grace Seabury, Celeste Scoppettuolo and Ava Gustafson. Seabury finished with 2 goals, Gustafson had a goal and an assist and Scoppettuolo had 2 assists.

Their effort led to an equalizer in the first when Seabury scored assisted by Scoppettuolo and Rossicone. Rossicone kept the puck in on the left boards and Scoppettuolo made a great deke at the dot before sneaking the puck in front to Seabury who carried against the momentum of the goal and finished to make it 1-1.

The Tanners would reclaim the lead in the final five minutes of the opening frame but Wakefield had proved they could skate right with a team from the Middlesex League’s Liberty Division, a fact they knew after their 5-3 season-opening win over Lexington.

Wakefield’s defensemen helped create offense all night in addition to their sound defending and shot-blocking.

Maddy Taylor kept the puck in at the blue line and threw it back at net early in the 2nd. Her shot was deflected by Scoppettuolo and ended up on the stick of Gustafson in front, a quick shot resulting in a 2-2 game.

That defensive presence continued just one minute and 30 seconds later when junior Giana Scoppettuolo’s point shot resulted in a scrum in front before Seabury hammered home the rebound for a 3-2 lead. Gustafson also got an assist on the goal.

Woburn responded in the 3rd, scoring in the opening minute to tie it but Wakefield was undeterred. Rossicone’s game-winner, assisted by junior Fiona Recene and Taylor, was the final and convincing argument that this year’s team has the full attention of the league.

That attention goes even further as Rossicone was recently named one of 18 defensemen to watch in Divisions 1 and 2 by the Boston Herald.

The Warriors, who went 0-6 against Liberty teams last year, now have two victories against the large division and with their three W’s have already eclipsed their total number of wins from a year ago.

Wakefield will try to keep it going today as they take on 0-4 Medford/Malden at LoConte Rink at 2 p.m. The Warriors host Gloucester on New Year’s Day, 2 p.m. at the Stoneham Arena.