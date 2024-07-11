MELROSE — Boston Boxing Promotions has announced that (11-0, 9 KO’s), originally from Ukraine but now making his home in Los Angeles, will take on Tennessee’s , . (15-2, 14 KO’s) in a 10-round fight on Saturday, July 27 at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts. The bout will take place for the vacant WBC International Heavyweight Championship.

Novytskyi, despite growing up on another continent and presently living on the other side of the country, has become a fan favorite to New England fight fans and has fought in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine multiple times thus far in his short career. However, not to be confined to one specific geographic region he’s also accrued victories in locations as far and wide as Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

“I’m very excited to be fighting for the WBC International Heavyweight title on July 27th in Massachusetts,” said Novytskyi. “I fight for my country. I fight for my family. I fight for my fans. I do not plan on disappointing them.”

Standing in Novytskyi’s way will be Keith Rydell Mayes, Jr., a hard punching native of Tennessee who earlier this year earned international attention through social media platforms for a crushing KO over Ritchie Cherry that was viewed over 2 million times on Instagram alone.

“Andrii Novytskyi is a good fighter, but my focus is going to be on making him adjust to my style and my abilities,” said Mayes. “Boston is a great city and I’ve actually done some training and sparring in that city in the past. The fans should expect an exciting fight.”

The WBC International title is a well-respected steppingstone belt to major world championships. Notable fighters to have won this championship include Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with first fight taking place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Melrose Memorial Hall. Tickets are on sale now at:

www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com/Tickets/.