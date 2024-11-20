By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Voters at Fall Town Meeting on Nov. 13 overwhelmingly approved sending the $18.3 million Lynnfield Public Library renovation project to a debt exclusion vote scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Board of Library Trustees Vice Chair Anne Malenfant, who also serves on the Library Renovation Committee (LRC), gave an overview of Article 5. She said the $18.3 million Lynnfield Public Library renovation project seeks to address “decades of deferred maintenance and unaddressed issues.”

“It is so critical to fix this building,” said Malenfant.

Malenfant said the project entails constructing an addition at the back of the library where the HVAC units are currently located and razing the roof in order to expand the second floor. She said the Children’s Room will be expanded, the main Reading Room on the first floor will be reconfigured in order to increase the library’s collections, and a Teen Room and an all-purpose meeting room will be added. Study rooms will also be incorporated into the library.

“There will be dedicated space for programming,” said Malenfant.

Malenfant recalled that a $3.4 million library renovation and expansion project was originally included as part of the school and Senior Center renovation projects in 2001 before it was scrapped.

“Twenty-three years later, here we are at $18.3 million,” said Malenfant. “Over 23 years, the cost of the renovation increased by $14.6 million. That is a 440 percent increase. That is the cost for waiting.”

Malenfant said, “Doing nothing is not an option.”

“The building is not up to code, it is not Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and there are increasing maintenance issues,” said Malenfant. “Tappé Architects did an evaluation of the building, and the only thing that is salvageable is the boiler. We are in trouble if we don’t fix this building. There is a lot of discussion about waiting. What this will result in is it being more expensive. Construction prices increase every year, and right now it is about 5 percent. If we wait four years, the project will go from $18.3 million to $22.2 million.”

Malenfant said the $18.3 million library renovation project will cost $208 per house annually if voters approve the project during the Jan. 6 debt exclusion vote.

“The time to act is now. It is never cheaper than it is now,” said Malenfant.

The Select Board and Planning Board both unanimously voted to recommend Article 5.

“The library stands out as a unique venue that offers accessible, free public space for residents of all ages and provides a critical resource for children, teenagers and adults alike,” said Planning Board member Amy MacNulty.

Friends of Lynnfield Library President Jeana Tecci urged Fall Town Meeting to approve Article 5. She said most libraries in surrounding communities have dedicated spaces for programming, teenagers and studying.

“As a mom with a 9- and a 11-year-old, I believe a teen space would be a huge benefit to the town — a safe space for teens to be teens while also being supervised,” said Tecci. “I have been to many other libraries with teen spaces, and they are showing up to these teen rooms. Right now, the teen room is not really a space and they disrupt patrons.”

Center Village resident Karin Round said the reason why the library renovation project costs $18.3 million is because “all of us in town haven’t cared for the property.”

“If we had done something about the library 20 years ago, we wouldn’t have this bill now,” said Round. “Please don’t put it off any longer. The building needs the renovation and expansion just to provide basic services and programming. If we vote this down now, the problem isn’t going away. Subsequent proposals will only guarantee a much higher cost.”

Patrice Lane resident Patricia Campbell said she opposed the library renovation project because she claimed between five and 15 patrons use the building whenever she is there.

“The attendance increases when the children come from the middle school,” said Campbell.

Campbell also recalled that voters approved the $18 million elementary schools’ expansion project in 2020 and the $63.5 million public safety and Town Hall project two years ago. She also noted that Lynnfield Center Water District ratepayers approved the $20.5 million capital program in two separate votes. She said there are other places in town that can be used for meeting spaces.

“The building has not been maintained, and neither will the new one be maintained any better than your roads, your streets and your sidewalks,” said a livid Campbell.

Canterbury Road resident Stephanie Slate recalled that she moved to town three years ago, and said she was appalled at the condition of the library after touring it last year.

“I agree that there has been neglect, but this gives us a beautiful opportunity to renovate what we need and have spaces to go,” said Slate. “When you move to a new town, you look for these spaces and the library is a natural choice. I was really disappointed to see that there wasn’t any place for me to go, so I now pay out of pocket to go to other places to bring my young son. Wakefield has a beautiful room and Beverly has a beautiful room. I have to travel that way to go to what should be available in a town like Lynnfield. It is something that this town desperately needs.”

Main Street resident Frances Fleming recalled that the School Committee voted to eliminate Lynnfield High School’s library media specialist in the fiscal year 2025 operating budget last spring.

“I think it is particularly important that we support the library because our students need librarians,” said Fleming. “They are going to need the help they are not getting at the high school any longer.”

Former School Committee member Phil McQueen asked why the Finance Committee voted not to recommend the library renovation project.

Chair Tom Kayola said the Finance Committee voted 5-4 to not recommend the library renovation project.

“I am personally in favor of the article,” said Kayola. “I think libraries are an important piece of the fabric for the community. I think the building is in disrepair and it is not going to be any cheaper any time in the future.”

Finance Committee member Stephen Riley said he has used the library for the 57 years he has lived in town.

“I would love to have a new library, but it is just not fiscally responsible at this time,” said Riley.

Finance Committee member Gene Covino recalled that the panel expressed concerns about the town’s financial situation beyond fiscal year 2025 in a letter that was given to Spring Town Meeting attendees in late April.

“When there are many unknowns such as school contracts and costs for public safety, you maintain flexibility,” said Covino. “In our opinion, it is not the correct time for something of this magnitude. This is an option, but it’s not the only option to improve the library. The roof line doesn’t need to change and the footprint doesn’t need to change for it to be ADA compliant and for the mold to not be there.”

Candlewood Road resident Paul Briggs said repeatedly approving large capital projects is “not a sustainable practice.” He noted that Fall Town Meeting voted to transfer $915,000 from the Recreational Capital Trust in order to replace the field at Pioneer Stadium by approving Article 3 (see separate story).

“We had the money for a field from fees, but what we didn’t talk about is there are four other fields near the end of their useful life that we don’t have the money for,” said Briggs. “That is another $4 million. I appreciate the comments about the librarian at the high school. I realize those are apples and oranges. We did say in this room and vote as a community that we can’t afford a school budget that has a $100,000 media center director in it, and we are now going to approve $18 million for a library. I just can’t square those two things.”

Town Administrator Rob Dolan explained that large capital projects are funded outside of the town’s operating budget.

Edward Avenue resident Jonna Casey said a “library is essential to any community.”

“I have seen new and rebuilt schools, updated fields and parks, walking trails and many beautification programs throughout my time here,” said Casey. “I have seen very few updates and modifications to our existing library to bring it up to today’s standards.”

In response to a question from Casey, Department of Public Works Director John Scenna said the Select Board hired Tappé Architects last November to conduct a feasibility study that examined three different library renovation proposals. He said the Library Renovation Committee recommended Option 3 because it strikes a balance between bringing the library up to code and addressing programming needs.

“Improvements to the library have been discussed in this community for over two decades,” said Scenna. “The facility has problems that need to be addressed now or they will continue to grow, and will cost more money to address. Delaying only means that problems grow.”

Fernway resident David Basile agreed.

“I think it is time that the library get its justice in this community and we actually do something with that building,” said Basile.

After a resident called the question, Fall Town Meeting approved Article 5 in a 305-89 vote. A large number of library supporters cheered the results and many supporters left Fall Town Meeting after the vote.

Board of Library Trustees Chair Joe Gallagher thanked Fall Town Meeting for voting to send the $18.3 renovation project to a debt exclusion vote on Jan. 6.

“This Town Meeting was an important milestone in Lynnfield’s history, and it was incredible to see so many residents show up to support the rehabilitation and improvement of the beloved Lynnfield Public Library,” said Gallagher. “Thanks to the town for their ongoing support, and thank you to everyone who took the time to participate in Town Meeting.”