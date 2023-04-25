KIM SMITH, right, made a surprise entrance and presented the award in her name to Ms. Erin Manzi.

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Educational Foundation hosted its 27th annual Celebration of Learning on Wednesday, April 12. WEF celebrated students, staff and volunteers who exemplify the core values of their schools and go above and beyond in their efforts and contributions to the Wakefield Public Schools. The final recognition of the evening was the surprise presentation of the Dr. Kim Smith Award, named for Wakefield’s highly esteemed Superintendent who retired in 2018 after a 35 year career as a teacher and an administrator in the Wakefield Public Schools.

Erin Manzi has worked for the Wakefield Public Schools for over 20 years. She was a beloved teacher and now leads curriculum development in the World Language Department. Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Doug Lyons, referred to Erin as “a trusted confidant and a guiding force in improving the educational experience for our students across the district.”

Lyons went on to say, “Erin is extremely versatile in her skill set. She has the ability to build relationships and inspire growth in so many facets of our district. She is a go to person for teachers, administrators and students. She never hesitates to help out, bring ideas to the table or try something new. She exemplifies what it means to be a leader and a lifelong learner. Her leadership skills have been utilized in numerous ways across the district.”

“Erin was instrumental in bringing the Seal of Biliteracy to Wakefield. This is an amazing opportunity afforded to our students to allow them to showcase their biliteracy and graduate with an honor that will set them ahead in their post graduate work. Erin is a cheerleader for all of our students and staff encouraging them to take risks and focus on their personal growth.”

After Lyons spoke of Ms. Manzi’s many contributions to the Wakefield Public Schools, Dr. Kim Smith, for whom the award is named, came out on stage to personally present the award to Erin. And to add to the surprise, the Manzi Family also appeared on stage to join in the celebration.

To support the Celebration of Learning and the annual grant process, WEF receives generous funding from key local business partners, private donors and a series of annual fundraisers including: WEF’s Wakefield Public Schools Calendar, showcasing student art; the S.T.A.R.S. program, recognizing exemplary WPS staff; and the Adult Spelling Bee. WEF has awarded over $480,000 across the Wakefield Public Schools since 1989. Learn more by following WEF on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or at WEF01880.org.