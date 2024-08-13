By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD – There will be no pedestrian walking path along the edge of Lake Quannapowitt between Linda Road and Fielding Street, but ARPA funds will be used to improve a walking path along the Lake between Lakeview Avenue and Beacon Street after a lengthy Town Council discussion followed by vote last night.

The original idea back in 2022 was to spend $150,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for a walking trail along the shore from Lakeside Avenue to the head of the Lake. But due to issues involving private property as well as environmental and logistical issues, that project was scrapped.

Last night, Town Engineer William Renault appeared before the Town Council to present the two smaller projects.

The first one involved improving an existing trail along the Lake between Linda Road and Fielding Street, both of which are dead end streets.

Renault said that the project would involve some pruning and clearing of vegetation to create a stone dust pathway near the water’s edge.

During a public participation period earlier in the meeting, several residents of the two involved streets spoke in opposition to the plan, citing disruption to wildlife habitats and neighborhood security among other concerns.

Councilor Edward Dombroski spoke against the proposal, saying the only priority for these streets should be repaving. He also agreed with neighbors that creating such a path would disturb the peace and tranquility of these quiet residential neighborhoods.

“I don’t see the purpose of this,” he said, calling it “a solution looking for a problem.”

Councilor Jonathan Chines wanted to at least go forward with the part of the plan that would install a sidewalk on Linda Road.

Town Councilor John Carney also opposed to the project, calling it a “unique neighborhood.” He said that there were lots of better uses for the funds.

Councilor Robert Vincent was also against the plan and questioned why groups like the Quannapowitt Yacht Club and Friends of Lake Quannapowitt had not been consulted.

Finally, Dombroski made a motion to discontinue the initiative. The motion carried by a 5-1 vote.

Town Councilors did support using ARPA funds to improve a pathway along the Lake shore connecting the ends of Lakeview Avenue and Beacon Street.

Renault discussed the plan to create a stone dust pathway and install erosion controls including bioswales.

Dombroski said that he could support the Lakeview Avenue/Beacon Street project because the project would not encroach on any neighborhoods or homes and the proposed erosion controls would improve the Lake water quality.

Chines and Vincent also said that they supported this project.

Dombroski made a motion to allocate $75,000 in ARPA funds for the project. Chines made an amendment to add an additional amount to bring the total up to $89,000, even though Renault said it wasn’t necessary.

Ultimately, the board voted 4-2 to approve the $89,000 amount for the project, with Dombroski and Chairman Michael McLane opposed to the higher amount.