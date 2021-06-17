Town Council weighs in on 40B plans

Jun 17, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 17, 2021 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Town Council this week discussed a draft letter to the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency (MassHousing) regarding a proposed 38-unit 40B affordable housing development development on a five-acre parcel at 572 and 596 North Ave.

As part of the 40B process, MassHousing solicits input from town officials. In his letter, Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio points out that while this project would provide a welcome increase in affordable housing, Wakefield’s current percentage of approved affordable housing units slightly exceeds 10 percent of the overall housing stock, despite the fact that a number of these approved developments have not yet executed building permits.

In the draft letter, Maio outlines the pluses and minuses of the project from the town’s perspective.

“Conditions that support approval of this site by the Town and Mass Housing include:

1) The site is within 2500 feet of the North Ave commuter rail stop.

2) The site is within walking distance of MBTA Bus Route, providing access to the Oak Grove MBTA Orange Line Station.

Conditions that do not support the presented development of this site include:

1) The development is limited to a small fraction of the property as much of the property is wetlands.

2) Project size is out of character as it abuts and is directly across the street from single family residential areas.

3) Lack of adequate onsite parking (when guests are considered) may hinder public safety response as the property is contiguous to a major public safety route.

4) The financial impact report presented by the developer failed to include the substantial benefit costs attributable to first responders and Department of Public works when calculating service costs to the development.

5) Concerns have arisen regarding potential overcrowding of our public schools.”

The board provided some additional input and suggestions. It was pointed out that there are not continuous sidewalks to facilitate walking between the proposed site and the commuter rail. Bus service along the route was also termed unreliable. Several Town Councilors will confer with Maio before the letter goes to MassHousing.

————

The town will advertise to sell a small parcel of tax title land on Water Street after Cataldo Ambulance expressed an interest in purchasing the land. The Town Council this week authorized Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio to issue a request for proposals for the 7,500 square foot parcel.

Maio explained that Cataldo is currently housing their Wakefield operation at 200 Water St. and their plan is to purchase the property and update the building. However a portion of the access to the property is owned by the town as tax title property. The law allows the town to dispose of or sell tax title property with Town Council approval.

Maio suggested inserting language in the request for proposals explaining that while price will be considered, a primary criterion will be the extent to which the use of the property will fulfill a public purpose, such as improving access for emergency vehicles.

The Town Council vote authorizing Maio to issue the RFP was unanimous.

————

The Town Council discussed the future of public meetings now that the state has rescinded its emergency Open Meeting Law provisions. Councilors expressed a desire to retain the level of public access afforded by Zoom while returning to in-person meetings. It was noted that efforts are being made by the town’s IT department to outfit rooms at Town Hall for remote access.

—————

In other business this week, the Town Council:

• Dissolved the town’s “State of Emergency” which was declared on March 18, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Conducted a public hearing and approved a change of manager at Tonno Wakefield, located at 175 North Ave.

• Held a public hearing and approved a change of manager, stock transfer, change of officer/director, and Pledge of License Amendment for Greenies Discount Liquors d/b/a Greenwood Wine & Spirits.

• Approved a request to accept and expend a gift or gifts to Beebe Library in the amount of $197 from various donors.

• Approved a request to accept and expend a gift or gifts to the Recreation Department in the amount of $500 from The Savings Bank.