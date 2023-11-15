LYNNFIELD — The wait is over.

After almost a year in the making, Town Hall offices will begin relocating to temporary locations this week due to the $63.5 million public safety buildings and Town Hall project getting underway.

The Accounting Office moved to the Al Merritt Media and Cultural Center, 600 Market St. (second floor), earlier this week.

The Treasurer and Tax Collector’s Office, Assessor’s Office, Town Clerk’s Office and the Payroll/Human Resources Office will be moving to the Senior Center, 525 Salem St., on Friday, Nov. 17.

On Monday, Nov. 27, the Planning and Conservation Department, Department of Public Works, Health Department and Building Department will be relocating to the former Village Pharmacy space at The Centre at Lynnfield shopping plaza, 590 Main St.

The Town Administrator’s Office will move to the second floor of the the upstairs offices above the old Village Pharmacy, 590 Main St., on Monday, Nov. 27.