WAKEFIELD — Have you noticed the 159 awareness flags on the lawn of Town Hall? Each represent a Wakefield resident lost to substance misuse or suicide since 2010.

In recognition of Recovery and Suicide Awareness Month, the Town of Wakefield Health and Human Services Department, in partnership with the Wake-Up Coalition and Wakefield Police Department, will hold a Recovery and Remembrance Event on Wednesday, September 27 at 5:30 p.m. on Wakefield’s Common.

The event will showcase local resources, celebrate recovery and remember those we have lost.

If you or a loved one are in need of recovery support, mental health services, or other social services, you can browse some local recovery resources at www.wakefield.ma.us/recovery-resources or local mental health and crisis services at www.wakefield.ma.us/mental-health. Prefer to speak to someone in person? Contact Jason Stone in Wakefield’s Health and Human Services Department (781-670-4935 / jstone@wakefield.ma.us) or get in touch with Wakefield’s Recovery Coach Tracy Ascolillo Rizzo ( 781-879-2117 / tascolillo@eliotchs.org). Both Jason and Tracy can help individuals navigate the care system, connect residents with services, and support behavior changes in their journeys toward recovery.

Learn more about the Recovery and Remembrance event at www.wakefield.ma.us/recovery-2023.