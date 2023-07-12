By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The Select Board and the Lynnfield Center Water District Board of Water Commissioners recently voted to extend a shared services agreement that pertains to several large capital projects.

Select Board Chairman Joe Connell recalled that the two boards approved an inter-municipal agreement in November 2021 that allows LCWD Superintendent John Scenna to also serve as the town’s capital projects manager.

“The proposed renewal is for a term of two years and calls for an annual compensation of $25,000,” said Connell. “This is for the project management duties undertaken by Mr. Scenna on behalf of the town. The LCWD board has already approved the agreement.”

Town Administrator Rob Dolan said the town and the LCWD decided to take a “regional approach” with undertaking several large and complex capital projects.

“We needed management help,” said Dolan.

Dolan said Scenna is currently overseeing the $63.5 million public safety buildings and Town Hall project that will be getting underway this fall. He also said Scenna oversaw the $18 million elementary schools’ expansion project that was completed last fall.

In addition to the public safety buildings and Town Hall project, Dolan said Scenna will also be working on the King Rail Golf Reserve clubhouse project and the new Lynnfield Public Library project.

“The Lynnfield Center Water District is also looking at historic construction by adding an additional water source as well as a new water treatment plant,” said Dolan. “They didn’t have the expertise, so we combined the expertise that we have with John Scenna, DPW Director John Tomasz and our new Town Engineer, Lisa DeMeo, to form a collaborative team to help each other. We are saving a ton of money. But more than that, having three people with a combined 75-plus years of direct experience at the senior levels will really deliver on these historic, game changing projects for our town.”

According to the shared services inter-municipal agreement, the LCWD “shall be responsible for any medical or other insurance, retirement contributions, workers’ compensation coverage, unemployment benefits and other leave to which the superintendent may be entitled to by law or by contract.”

“The town shall contribute to the cost of employing the superintendent by paying to the district the sum of $30,000 per fiscal year, pro rated for any partial fiscal year,” the pact states.

The shared services agreement stipulates that the pact “may be terminated at any time by agreement of the parties 60 days after either party gives written notice to the other of such party’s desire to terminate this agreement.”

“Additionally, this agreement shall automatically terminate upon John Scenna ceasing to be employed by the district,” the pact states.

Dolan said Scenna attends the town’s management team meetings every week.

“John helps with our Police and Fire Departments on water resources,” said Dolan. “The LCWD can also use our trucks if need be. They certainly help us, particularly John Scenna, on every aspect of every project.”

Dolan urged the Select Board to extend the shared services pact.

“From a standpoint of innovation, cost savings and expertise, we should extend this for as long as humanly possible,” said Dolan.

Select Board member Dick Dalton expressed his support for renewing the shared services agreement.

“It’s a great situation for the town,” said Dalton. “It has been a true benefit that has been proven to this point.”

Select Board member Phil Crawford agreed.

“This has been a tremendous benefit for the town,” said Crawford. “We are getting a tremendous amount of bang for the buck. It’s by far the most prudent way to handle this. I want to thank Rob and everyone else for putting this together.”

Scenna attended the meeting to show his support for the shared services agreement.

After the discussion, the Select Board unanimously approved the shared services inter-municipal agreement with the LCWD.

LCWD Board of Water Commissioners Chairman Joe Maney said the shared services agreement will be beneficial for the district.

“It’s a great partnership with the construction projects going on,” said Maney in an interview with the Villager. “With our construction project, we are going to be relying on DPW John Tomasz and Town Engineer Lisa DeMeo’s expertise as well as John Scenna’s. It’s a win-win for both sides.”

Scenna echoed Maney’s sentiment.

“I am happy that the town and the LCWD will be able to continue working collaboratively,” said Scenna in an interview with the Villager. “The more that the two organizations do together, the better off Lynnfield will be from an economy of scale perspective as well as financially.”