WAKEFIELD — Winds from last night’s storm took down their share of trees and tree limbs, some of which landed on houses while others brought down wires, causing some homes to lose power.

The worst of it began at about 1:30 this morning, when police took a call reporting a tree limb and wires down on Ledgewood Road. Some homes lost power as a result. The Municipal Gas and Light Department was notified and responded.

At about 1:45 a.m., a caller reported that a tree had fallen into a house on Gould Street. The DPW and the Light Department responded.

Between 2:30 and 4:45 a.m., police responded to a number of alarms, which may have been triggered by the weather.

The next flurry of storm-related activity came at about 5:30 a.m. A caller reported that the wind had blown debris from a Main Street restaurant’s outdoor dining area into the street. Police removed the debris from the roadway.

At around the same time, a caller reported a tree down in the roadway with downed wires sparking in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Gladstone Street. The DPW responded to what turned out to be a leaning utility pole. The Light Department responded.

Also at about 5:30 this morning, first responders went to Charles Street for a report of a tree into a house.

Just after 5:30 a.m., a caller reported a tree and wires down at Pleasant and Sweetser streets.

At about 5:45 this morning, a caller reported a tree down on Main Street that vehicles were hitting due to low visibility. Responding police reported that wires were down as well. The DPW and Light Department were notified.

Minutes later, a tree was reported down, along with wires, at Spring Street and Myrtle Avenue. The Light Department responded.

At about 7 a.m., a caller reported electrical wires arcing in trees in the area of Harrison Avenue and Essex Street. The Fire Department and the Light Department responded.

This morning at about 7:30. first responders were dispatched to Ames Street after a tree fell into a house, taking wires down with it.

The nor’easter barreled up the east coast Tuesday, with forecasters correctly warning it could bring flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread power outages to New England.

The worst of the storm was expected to lash the region late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts as high as 75 mph were forecast on Cape Cod, with sustained winds as high as 45 mph. The National Weather Service warned that waves off the Massachusetts coast could reach 19 feet.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority suspended its ferry service Tuesday and Wednesday. In Salem, which hosts one of the nation’s largest Halloween festivals through October, the town canceled ferry service to Boston, urging visitors to take a commuter train instead.

The early nor’easter arrives before many trees have shed their leaves for the winter, raising the risk for power outages as branches covered in wet, heavy leaves blow onto transmission lines. Eversource, a power company that serves much of New England, warned that widespread outages were possible through Wednesday.

Flash flood warnings remained in effect through Tuesday evening in southern Connecticut, northeastern New Jersey and southeastern New York, along with high wind warnings from New York to Massachusetts.

The storm disrupted travel plans for some, like Pat Clarke, of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

“When we heard about the weather, we changed our minds and thought we’d better get home,” Clarke told NBC Boston. “There will be a lot of wind, rain and streets flooded and trees down, so here we are.”

The storm disrupted some flights, and federal officials warned about possible delays or cancellations.

The storm, which is expected to be felt as far north as Nova Scotia, drenched the mid-Atlantic earlier Tuesday, dropping nearly 5 inches of rain on parts of New Jersey. Strong winds were forecast for the area through Wednesday.

The storm arrives just weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Ida inundated the Northeast and caused deadly flooding.

— Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.