SIGNS LIKE THESE have been deployed around Wakefield to promote businesses and other features of the town. (Mark Sardella Photos)

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Details of the Oct. 8 “Town Day” event are coming together, and the town’s Communications Director Jennifer McDonald and Economic Development Director Erin Kokinda appeared before the Town Council this week to discuss the event and other ways that the town is promoting itself and local businesses.

McDonald reminded the board that the town and the Wakefield-Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce will host Town Day on the Common from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The festivities will include music, food and drink, children’s activities, artisans and exhibitors.

There will be live music by a band as well as a DJ, children’s activities, a cornhole tournament, a beer garden and even a flu clinic. Local nonprofits will have tables at the event.

The event is free but attendees will pay for food and drinks.

McDonald said that the town’s public safety departments, the Health Department and the Department of Public Works have all been involved in the planning of Town Day along with the Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the board recalled that there were long lines for the beer garden at a similar event last year. Kokinda said that the vendor, Idle Hands Brewery, was aware and is planning to address the long lines. The Town Council voted to approve a one-day liquor license to allow the beer garden to be available.

Town Councilor Julie Smith-Galvin wanted to make sure that the event provided non-alcoholic beverages in addition to beer. She also wanted recycling and composting options as well as bike racks to be available at the event.

Participating Wakefield municipal boards and committees will be supplied with a six-foot table and tablecloth. All other groups must supply their own tables and materials. This event is outside and tents will not be provided.

Wakefield-based artisans, small business and a non-profit groups that service the Wakefield community, are invited to participate. An application on the town’s website must be completed by Sept. 26. Any additional questions may be addressed to the Chamber at [email protected] or call 781-245-0741 to speak with Francie or John.

Kokinda discussed the Travel and Tourism Recovery grant that the town received and the ways in which that grant has been used. She talked about four promotional videos that were produced by local public relations firm Keven York Communications as well as “yard signs” that have been deployed around town with “fun facts” about Wakefield.

She also highlighted the Town of Wakefield Scavenger Hunt set for this coming Saturday, Sept 17.

This Scavenger Hunt is designed to take people deeper into Wakefield to visit local merchants. Clues will be provided that lead participating teams to business locations where they have to complete a challenge activity. Teams can register on the town’s website at wakefield.ma.us/.Teams will check in at the Veterans Memorial Common in Wakefield across from Town Hall (1 Lafayette Street) at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Hunt will happen rain or shine, but good weather is forecast. Teams can consist of two-to-six individuals, and players of all ages are eligible to participate. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place teams. Additional prizes will be awarded for Best Team Spirit and the top placing Green Team. The Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce generously contributed toward the prizes.