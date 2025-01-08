WAKEFIELD — The Town of Wakefield is seeking dedicated and passionate individuals to serve on various boards, committees, commissions and councils. Meetings are typically held via Zoom or in a hybrid format and are audio and video recorded.

These volunteer positions offer a unique opportunity to shape the future of Wakefield, contribute your expertise and insights to important local decisions; make a real impact, help improve the quality of life for residents through community service; gain valuable experience, develop leadership skills and build your resume while serving your community; and meet new people, connect with other engaged residents and build lasting relationships.

Openings include Advisory Board of Public Works; Arts Council; Cable Advisory Committee; Capital Planning Committee; Commission on Disabilities; Conservation Commission; Council on Aging; Economic Development Council; Environmental Sustainability Committee; Fence Viewing Committee; Historical Commission; Human Rights Commission; Recreation Commission; Veteran’s Advisory Board; and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Qualifications: Wakefield resident; passion for community service; strong communication and interpersonal skills; ability to work collaboratively as part of a team; and commitment to attending meetings and fulfilling responsibilities

To learn more and apply, visit the Town of Wakefield website for a complete description description of each committee at Board, Committee, Commission, Council Vacancies | Wakefield, MA; submit an application and your resume via email to Sherri Dalton at sdalton@wakefield.ma.us.

Deadline to apply is February 4, 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference in your community.