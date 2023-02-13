WAKEFIELD — Many observers say our country is in the midst of a mental health crisis, brought on partly by the isolation of the COVID pandemic and made worse by a depleted corps of professionals like counselors, therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists. There has been ample proof in just the last couple of weeks that a lot of people need assistance and for some reason or another have not received it.

For several years, Wakefield has offered services designed to get people help. Following is a partial list of them.

The town has contracted with the INTERFACE Referral Program, a unique helpline service that connects children, teens, and adults in Wakefield to mental health care for free. You can call to obtain the names of providers that meet your specific needs, accept your insurance, and have available appointments.

Call 1-888-244-6843, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crisis support

Eliot Community Services provides mobile psychiatric evaluation, crisis intervention, stabilization, and follow up for those in acute psychiatric distress. This program serves children, adults, and elders in in Wakefield. Adult consent is required for services.

Call 1-800-988-1111

Crisis Intervention Team

The Wakefield Police Department has used the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) model since 2011. The officers are trained on symptoms of mental illnesses, mental health treatment, co-occurring disorders, de-escalation techniques as well as content related to developmental disabilities, older adult issues, and trauma. The Department also employs a Licensed Mental Health Clinician and Substance Use Recovery Coach.

Contact Jennifer Waczkowski, LMHC: [email protected]; 339-219-4546 (office) / 339-223-1736 (cell); or Tracy Ascolillo, Substance Use Recovery Coach: [email protected]; 781-879-2117

Additional mental health resources

• 9-8-8 is the nation’s suicide and crisis lifeline.

• MassSupport, in collaboration with Riverside Community Care, offers anonymous, confidential and free help to all Massachusetts residents and organizations. For statewide assistance, call 888-215-4920.

• The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline: Provides 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis counseling and support. Call 1-800-985-5990 to connect with trained crisis counselors. Text with a live counselor by texting TalkWithUs to 66746 for English or Hablanos for Spanish.

• The National Alliance on Mental Health’s Compass Helpline provides free information, ideas, resources, and support to help people across the state navigate the complex mental health system and related systems of care. The Compass Helpline is staffed by people with first-hand experience navigating the mental health system for themselves or a family member. The helpline operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 617-704-6264 or 1-800-370-9085. You can email Compass at [email protected]

• Veterans Crisis Line: Free, confidential resource for veterans in crisis, including veterans not registered with the VA. Dial 800-273-8255 and press 1 to talk to someone or text 838255 to connect with a qualified VA responder.

• Samaritans Hotline: The helpline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-877-870-4673. Services are free, confidential and anonymous.