THE LYNNFIELD HIGH SCHOOL Tri-M Music Honor Society and Girl Scouts led the community sing-a-long during Lynnfield Recreation’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 2. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Hundreds of residents took advantage of beautiful weather to celebrate the holiday season in style during Lynnfield Recreation’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 2.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony began at 3 p.m., when Santa Claus made his second stop in town when he arrived at the Town Common on Fire Engine 4. A number of local children were given the opportunity to ask Old Saint Nick what they want for Christmas, and he was double checking his list to confirm who has been naughty and nice. Parents also had the opportunity to take pictures of their children with Santa with their phones.

“Santa never disappoints,” said Recreation Director Julie Mallett. “The kids lined up early to meet him.”

Recreation Commission member Terri Farrell agreed.

“Everyone loves seeing Santa,” said Farrell.

Mallett served as the master of ceremonies for the holiday celebration.

“Welcome to the Tree Lighting Ceremony,” said Mallett. “I want to thank Lynnfield High School’s Tri-M Music Honor Society and the Girl Scouts for helping us sing tonight.”

The Tri-M Music Honor Society, with the assistance of local Girl Scouts and Brownie troops, led the community sing-a-long that featured attendees singing holiday carols “Let It Snow,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “I Have a Little Dreidel,” “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah.”

“The Tri-M Honor Society singers and the Girl Scouts did a fantastic job leading the community holiday sing-a-long,” said Lynnfield Public Schools’ K-12 Fine and Performing Arts Coordinator/LHS Band Director Harry Wagg. “We are thankful to be a part of it. We want to thank Julie Mallett for inviting us every year.”

Select Board Chair Joe Connell welcomed the hundreds of residents to this year’s Tree Lighting Ceremony.

“This has been a wonderful tradition for many years in this great town,” said Connell. “Lighting the trees represents the spirit of love, hope and joy throughout our community. It’s a symbol of peace, expressing our hopes and prayers for our families, our community and the nation. On behalf of the great citizens of this community, town officials and I would like to thank all of you for giving so much to this town over the past year and certainly during this holiday season.”

After Connell concluded his remarks, Mallett held up youngster Logan Fallon, who lit the Town Common’s trees. The ceremony concluded with attendees singing, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Mallett was thrilled with the turnout for this year’s Tree Lighting Ceremony.

“It’s great that so many people attended,” said Mallett. “It was a great day and the weather cooperated. The Girl Scouts and the Tri-M Music Honor Society did amazing job singing.”

Mallett recalled that the Tree Lighting Ceremony is her favorite town event.

“It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season and brings the community together,” said Mallett. “It’s a fun community event.”

Mallett thanked the DPW, Police Department, Fire Department, Girl Scouts and the LHS Tri-M Music Honor Society for making the event a huge success. She thanked Recreation Commission Chair Rich Sjoberg for his help and support with making the event a success. She also thanked her husband, Billy, and her children, Bryan, Jake and Kiera, for volunteering their time to help get the event ready for townspeople and Santa.

“I appreciate everyone’s help,” said Mallett.

Light Up Lynnfield

In addition to the Tree Lighting Ceremony, Mallett said nine homes entered into Lynnfield Recreation’s sixth annual Light Up Lynnfield Contest.

The home located at 9 Apple Hill Ln. won the contest. The other entries in the contest were 6 Russet Ln., 19 Juniper Rd., Perry Avenue, 6 Spearfield Ln., 12 Pine St., 24 Trickett Rd. and 501 Summer St.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in Light Up Lynnfield,” said Mallett. “These displays were spectacular.”