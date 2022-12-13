CONTRACTORS for National Grid have begun installing the underground transmission cable on Salem Street, utilizing a giant spool mounted on a trailer. With one lane blocked, an alternating traffic pattern is managed by a police detail. (Mark Sardella Photo)

WAKEFIELD — All underground construction for the Woburn to Wakefield underground transmission line Project in Wakefield is complete and duct banks to house the cables are in place. The next step is to install the new cables, a process that has already begun on Salem Street. There is no excavation expected during the cable installation process.

National Grid has provided a schedule for the cable installation work. The schedule as provided calls for cable installation to begin in December, starting from Montrose Avenue to Salem Street (near Chapman Road).

The remaining schedule as provided by National Grid is as follows:

Dec. 12 to Dec. 15: Cable installation from Salem Street (near Chapman Road) to Salem Street (near Tyler’s Lane)

Jan. 6 to Jan. 10: Cable installation from Salem Street (near Tyler Lane) to Salem Street (near Patriots Circle)

Jan. 11 to Jan. 14: Cable installation from Salem Street (near Patriots Circle) to MBTA Right-of-Way (near Salem Street)

Jan. 16 to Jan. 19: Cable installation from MBTA Right-of- Way (near Salem Street) to MBTA Right-of-Way (near New Salem Street)

Cable installation work will take place Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are advised to exercise caution when approaching these active work areas to minimize risks to personal safety, and to avoid any interference with construction.

As part of the agreement between National Grid and the Town of Wakefield, National Grid has committed to funding curb-to-curb restoration of all roadways along the project route. The Wakefield DPW has agreed to take over responsibility of the restoration and management schedule.

Under the direction of National Grid, the Woburn-to-Wakefield Line Project is a new underground electric transmission line being built in Wakefield, Stoneham, Winchester and Woburn. The line addresses potential overloads on existing transmission lines first identified in ISO-NE’s 2008 Needs Assessment, reevaluated in 2013/2014, and confirmed in ISO-NE’s 2015 Needs Assessment.

Anyone with questions about any current or upcoming work, may contact a member of the project outreach team by emailing [email protected], or by calling the project hotline 1-844-646-8427.