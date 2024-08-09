WAKEFIELD — The management teams of two local eateries voluntarily closed yesterday to deal with sanitary issues, according to Health and Human Services Director Anthony Chui.

Brothers Deli-Restaurant on Main Street in the Square and the Blue Moon Grill in the Greenwood business district shuttered so staff can address the problems. Chui said they involve issues with the location where food is prepared at both restaurants.

“When we do our inspections we strictly follow Food and Drug Administration codes. When we do our checks and find ourselves at a tipping point, we determine that things need to be addressed for the safety of the customers,” Chui explained.

He also emphasized that both Brothers and Blue Moon were voluntarily closed. They remained closed this morning.

Staff will correct the problems with thorough cleaning. Chui said Brothers and Blue Moon will reopen as quickly as possible.