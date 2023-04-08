THE NRHS JV girls’ basketball team went undefeated (18-0) this season. Pictured in the front row from left to right is Riley Lanzi, Grace Higgins, Sara Suny, Ava Carter, Kiersten Higgins and Juliet Wasilewski. In the back row from left is Allie Lanciani, Addie Hajj, Sophia El-Sheikh, Makenzie Murphy and Mary Doble. (Courtesy Photo)

NORTH READING — The NRHS JV girls’ basketball team had a perfect 18-0 season this year.

This team came together very quickly and came out to play from the start. They won their first game 71-22 against Amesbury and never looked back.

Their run continued with wins against Penucket (43-26), Stoneham (53-19), Wakefield (51-30), Danvers (53-25), Triton (44-21), Stoneham (45-22) and Ipswich (50-16).

The Hornets continued to come together under the leadership of coach Brendan Burns and assistant Mike Waggett and the season seemed to be well in hand. Then came two hard-fought games against Newburyport (39-35) and Hamilton Wenham (30-27).

They continued their winning streak against Lynnfield (62-24), Newburyport (45-25), Manchester Essex (46-22), and Danvers (44-28), then the pattern emerged again with three hard fought wins again against Georgetown (38-33), Lynnfield (33-27) and Pentucket (33-27).

It came down to the last game of the season away against Triton. The girls knew what was on the line and once again pulled out a 56-34 win to finish the season undeafeted.

Their 12-plaer roster – Ava Carter, Mary Doble, Bella Duffy, Sophia El-Sheikh, Addie Hajj, Grace Higgins, Kiersten Higgins, Allie Lanciani, Riley Lanzi, MacKenzie Murphy, Sara Suny, and Juliet Wasilewski – dominated the season and gave much optimism for the future of North Reading girls’ basketball program.

Eight of the player were freshman, a huge testament to North Reading Youth Basketball and the quality of the program.

The team of coaches that were with them all through most of their youth basketball careers included head coach Dave Suny and assistant coaches Dave Wasilewski and Gregg Doble. This group received fantastic coaching which stressed fundamentals, practice, determination and teamwork. The consistency and dedication of these coaches set the basis for this terrific season. The team would like to thank them for all they did to teach the girls’ many plays they use today including favorites – Mason (otherwise known as Basic), Purple and Brady.