MELROSE — The city of Melrose is sharing the following updates for the upcoming week:

Conservation Commission to host Ell Pond clean-up on August 11

The Melrose Conservation Commission will host a Volunteer Clean-Up event at Ell Pond on Sunday, August 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, to pull invasive water chestnuts and pick up trash along the shoreline. Meet at the Ell Pond boat launch area next to the Dog Park and bring your kayak, canoe, or SUP if you have any of these as well as work gloves, plastic laundry baskets, and your own drinking water. Contact Charlie McCabe at chasmccabe@gmail.com or Conservation Agent Ingrid Winkler at conservation@cityofmelrose.org for more information.

Curbside yard waste collection next week

Yard waste curbside collection will begin Monday, August 12 and continue with a regular schedule through Friday, August 16. Please place yard waste on the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular trash and recycling collection day. Residents are asked not to exceed a maximum quantity of 10 bags or barrels per residence. To read more about yard waste procedures in Melrose, please visit the Melrose DPW Website or call 781-665-0142 with any questions or concerns.

Kindergarten Welcome Party on August 21

Mayor Jen Grigoraitis and Superintendent of Schools Adam Deleidi will host the annual Kindergarten Welcome at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21 at Fred Green Field, 360 Lynn Fells Parkway. Incoming Melrose Kindergarteners and their families are invited to come to meet their School Principal and future classmates, play games and learn about their new schools, and take a Class of 2037 Class Photo! Contact the Melrose Public Schools Central Office at 781-662-2000 or Mayor Grigoraitis and her staff at (781) 979-4440 for more information.