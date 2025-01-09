MELROSE — The City of Melrose is sharing the following updates for the upcoming week:

Complete the City’s Budget Survey

As the City of Melrose develops a budget for Fiscal Year 2026 (FY 26), which begins July 1, 2025, we’re seeking your ideas about spending and program priorities. Complete the brief survey at by visiting cityofmelrose.org/survey2025 or pick up a paper copy in the Mayor’s Office or at the Milano Center. Stay tuned for more opportunities to participate in the budget process in the months ahead.

Fill Out Your Annual City Census

Check your mail, because soon you’ll receive the 2025 City Census. Cities like Melrose are legally required to conduct an annual census to produce an accurate, up-to-date list of residents and registered voters in the city. Returning your census form establishes legal residence in the City of Melrose, serves as proof of residency to qualify for veteran’s benefits and in-state tuition at state schools, helps public safety and first responders during emergencies, projects future school enrollment and costs, and maintains your active voter registration status. Make sure you’re counted by promptly returning your census form! Please contact the Elections Office with any questions at (781) 979-4125.

Dispose of Live Christmas Trees

During the week of January 13, the Melrose DPW will collect Christmas trees curbside on the regular trash and and recycling collection day. Trees cannot be placed in plastic bags or on a stand, and all decorations and lights must be removed. You can also drop off your tree at the City Yard on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.