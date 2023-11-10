WAKEFIELD — The public is invited to celebrate Veterans Day at the Galvin Middle School on Saturday, November 11, at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is “Service.”

Music was the inspiration for Gene Russell’s award-winning poster pictured here. Russell played the bugle since he was a boy. “Bugle calls are not songs, and they do not have lyrics. Yet, when heard, the calls evoke the emotion and the pride of service for members of every uniformed branch listed on this poster.” More than 100 bugle calls are used in the United States Armed Services, including a few used only in emergencies, such as “man overboard” or “abandon ship.” For this reason, the bugler connects each service member on land, air, and sea.

This year’s Veterans Day event features live music from the award-winning Wakefield Memorial High School Wind Ensemble performing “The Armed Forces – Pride of America.” Nadia Collins, a Wakefield Memorial High School senior, is performing the “National Anthem.” Performing “Taps” are seniors, Lilah Hathaway, and Caroline Dill. The music programs are led by director, Mr. Thomas Bankert.

The Wakefield Girl Scouts are performing duties as the Color Guard. Members of Boy Scout Troop 701 are presenting a wreath honoring the service and sacrifice of service members and their families.

Wakefield Veteran Service Officer David Mangan, accompanied by special guests, is presenting the Korean War Ambassador for Peace Medal to Staff Seargeant (SSGT) Chester Lee Jr. who served in the United States Air Force from 1949-1953 and Technical Seargeant (TSGT) Martin Venus who served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. The medal of Fidelity is awarded to a Massachusetts family for the sacrifice made by a Veteran, whose service connection and service commitment ended in his or her ultimate demise. Susan E. Umphrey is receiving the Medal of Fidelity on behalf of her husband of 39 years, Stephen Authur Umphrey. Stephen served in the US Navy aboard the USS Cadmus 1966 – 1970. Steven passed because of his injuries sustained while serving during the Vietnam Era.

The Reverend Glenn Mortimer, Pastor of the Wakefield/Lynnfield Methodist Church, is serving as the Chaplain for Veterans Day offering the invocation and benediction. Reverend Mortimer serves our community as the chaplain for the Wakefield Fire Department.

The Town of Wakefield Veterans Advisory Board unanimously selected Town Councilor, Commander Robert E. Vincent II, JAGC, USN, (Ret.), as the honored guest for Veterans Day. CDR Vincent served on active duty in the United States Navy Judge Advocate General’s’ Corps from August 1986 until his retirement in September 2013. Highlights from his extensive military career include his appointment as a senior appellate judge on the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals and as the Military Justice Expert in the Judge Advocate Generals’ Inspector General’s Office. Additionally, CDR Vincent served as the first Command Judge Advocate onboard the USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75), as the Staff Judge Advocate, United States Naval Activities, United Kingdom and worked with the Department of State Office of International Claims and Investment Disputes, where he represented the United States before the Iran-United States Claims Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Veterans Day Ceremony begins at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 11, in the Galvin Middle School Memorial Auditorium, 525 Main St. All are encouraged to attend to honor those who served as a part of our military and give thanks to those who continue to serve as members of the Armed Forces.