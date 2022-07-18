SELECT MEMBERS of the Twi League, past and present, celebrated 45 years of baseball last fall. Pictured from left to right, and followed by the number of years played in the league, is Mike Day (33), Tom Bresnahan (4), Paul Rich (3), Matt Fiore and son Grayson (19), Chris Barrett (18), Jay Murphy (8), Mark Dingle (9), Billy Hankard (20), Fred Malonson (15), Ian Power (38) and Adam Chanley (4). (Dan Pawlowski Photo)

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Twi League baseball players past and present celebrated their 45th season last fall.

Now in it’s 46th year this summer, the Twi League continues to thrive at Moulton Park and Walsh Field.

The league was started in the mid-70’s by a few local ballplayers including Fred Malonson who said the purpose was to provide more opportunities to play, especially for recent graduates of Wakefield High.

The league began with four teams, named after Wakefield neighborhoods Greenwood, East Side, West Side and Montrose. As described by initial league member Tom Bresnahan, the league began with assigned numbers to a lineup of players. That would go on to create roots of the teams that still play today.

There have been some changes – Moulton Lava entered the scene in ’78. The league went up to six teams in ’85. Mel and Sons turned into the Slappers, the East Side became the Brewers and the Over the Hill Gang morphed into the Expos.

Today, there remain six teams: Brewers, Expos, Highlife, Loafers, Slappers and Unknowns.