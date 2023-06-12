THE FESTIVAL BY THE LAKE drew a good crowd to the Lower Common Saturday. (Aubrey Kelly Photo)

Handmade crafts, live music and food order of the day

By GAIL LOWE

WAKEFIELD—Members of the Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association (WCNA) had their fingers crossed last week as Saturday, June 10 approached.

The Association’s annual Festival by the Lake was scheduled for that day, and weather forecasts did not look promising. Even so, any major precipitation held off until close to 3 p.m., about an hour before the close of the event.

Hundreds of people gathered on the Lower Common throughout the day to enjoy lunch and delicious ice cold lemonade, listen to live music and admire and buy handmade crafts. Representatives from non-profit organizations were also on hand to educate people about what they do to make the world a better place to live.

Crafts included pocketbooks made from cork, wind chimes, wooden bowls, jewelry, doll clothes, artwork, signs and more. Authors were also there to sign their recently published books.

The aromas of pizza and hot-off-the-grill hamburgers and hot dogs wafted through the air and satisfied the appetites of picnickers while children rode a replica of Thomas the Train at the edge of the Lake. A raffle was also in progress with a cash prize for a 50-50 split between the winner and WCNA.

As in years past, proceeds from the event will be used for improvements and maintenance throughout the downtown area.