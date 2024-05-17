MELROSE — Wakefield Co-operative Bank presented a check in the amount of $374 to Follow Your Art Community Studios of Melrose. Monies were raised from the Bank’s recent Jeans Day event.

Follow Your Art (FYA) Community Studios builds community by supporting creative endeavors for all, with opportunities for learning, growth, discovery and outreach through visual arts, craft, writing and performance. The organization is committed to inclusivity and diversity in the arts and strives to create an accessible and welcoming environment for people of all identities, cultural backgrounds and economic situations. Visit fyamelrose.org for more information.

The Bank’s Jeans Day is a monthly employee fundraiser. Every employee dollar contributed is matched by Jeff Worth, President and CEO of Wakefield Co-operative Bank. Since inception, Jeans Day has raised over $29k for local non-profit organizations!