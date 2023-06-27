US Air Force Vietnam veteran

WAKEFIELD — Myron A Toth, 78, lifelong resident of Wakefield, passed away on June 22 at home, surrounded by his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Bonnie; daughter Heather Torra and husband Joe Torra; daughter Danielle Talieri; and Richie Talieri. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Gia; Halee and Nicolas Torra; and Frankie, Matteo and Rocco Talieri. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews and his best friend Peter Hendricks. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Maida Toth and siblings: Wayne Toth; Susan Devita; Marsha Oakes; and Doug Toth.

Myron (My) was a graduate of Wakefield High School. After high school, he enrolled in the Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. Myron went on to build a successful contracting company. He was well known in the community because of his skill in carpentry. Myron enjoyed the beach, fishing, his meticulous yard, vacationing with friends in Aruba, cheering on Boston sports teams and a really good chocolate frappe.

Services will be private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com