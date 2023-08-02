WAKEFIELD — Registration remains open for the fall sports season at Wakefield High. Fall sports in Wakefield include football, girls’ and boys’ soccer, field hockey, girls’ and boys’ cross country, girls’ volleyball, golf, girls’ swim, cheer and dance.

To register and for more information visit:

familyid.com/programs/fall-2023-wakefield-hs-athletics-registration.

The fall sports season will begin on Aug. 18 for the reigning Super Bowl champion football team. All other sports will begin on Aug. 21.

Scrimmages will start up as soon as Aug. 25. The regular season will start on Sept. 5.

User fees are due before the first contest of every season. Any student with an outstanding balance will not be eligible to participate in games.

Student athletes must also have an updated physical examination on file with the athletic office and must complete an online concussion course.