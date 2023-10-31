WAKEFIELD – With Halloween here, Chief Steven Skory and the Wakefield Police Department want to remind families of several important safety tips as they prepare to take their children trick-or-treating this year.

“On behalf of the entire Wakefield Police Department, we want to make sure our residents have a safe and happy Halloween,” Chief Skory said. “We ask that trick-or-treaters and their families follow these safety guidelines to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable night.”

Children should:

Only approach well-lit houses and always travel in small groups

Wear clothing that is bright, reflective and flame retardant

Use flashlights for guidance on sidewalks, walkways and when crossing the street

Make sure masks have eye-holes large enough to see any tripping hazards or oncoming traffic, and mouth openings large enough to breathe easily

Practice safe street-crossing by using crosswalks and walk signals

Wear temperature appropriate clothing under costumes

Parents and guardians should:

Supervise children, especially those under 12 years old

Establish a designated curfew for older children

Make sure children are wearing safe costumes that fit well and don’t drag on the ground

Apply reflective tape to your child’s arms, legs and treat bags

Assure costume accessories such as swords and other pointed objects are made with soft and safe materials

Homeowners should: