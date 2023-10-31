WAKEFIELD – With Halloween here, Chief Steven Skory and the Wakefield Police Department want to remind families of several important safety tips as they prepare to take their children trick-or-treating this year.
“On behalf of the entire Wakefield Police Department, we want to make sure our residents have a safe and happy Halloween,” Chief Skory said. “We ask that trick-or-treaters and their families follow these safety guidelines to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable night.”
Children should:
- Only approach well-lit houses and always travel in small groups
- Wear clothing that is bright, reflective and flame retardant
- Use flashlights for guidance on sidewalks, walkways and when crossing the street
- Make sure masks have eye-holes large enough to see any tripping hazards or oncoming traffic, and mouth openings large enough to breathe easily
- Practice safe street-crossing by using crosswalks and walk signals
- Wear temperature appropriate clothing under costumes
Parents and guardians should:
- Supervise children, especially those under 12 years old
- Establish a designated curfew for older children
- Make sure children are wearing safe costumes that fit well and don’t drag on the ground
- Apply reflective tape to your child’s arms, legs and treat bags
- Assure costume accessories such as swords and other pointed objects are made with soft and safe materials
Homeowners should:
- Keep inside and outside lights on during trick-or-treat hours
- Avoid placing lit candles and jack-o-lanterns on doorsteps and walkways where costumes could brush against them and cause burns or fire
- Only hand out candy that is packaged and wrapped
- Avoid handing out small toys that could cause choking or lead poisoning for small children
- Additionally, any suspicious person or vehicle should immediately be reported to the Wakefield Police Department by calling 781-245-1212.