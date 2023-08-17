By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD —— Representatives of the developer who wants to build a 100-unit 40B apartment building at 127-135 Nahant St. got an earful from Town Councilors and the public at a meeting earlier this week. Councilors and neighbors decried the proposal as much too big and out of character with the neighborhood.

The site encompasses the former location of Precision Honing.

Attorney Jason Panos, civil engineer Anthony Capachietti and architect Stefano Basso detailed the latest plans for the site and proposed building at this week’s Town Council meeting.

Panos began with a review of the 40B process. He noted that once MassHousing issues a project eligibility letter, the proposal will go to the Wakefield Zoning Board of Appeals for hearings and will be peer reviewed. The ZBA has 180 days to complete the hearing process and 45 days to render a decision once the hearing is closed.

Panos talked about a recent site visit with town officials and neighbors and referenced a subsequent comment letter from the town. In response to the concerns raised in the comment letter and at the site visit, Panos said, the development team looked at the massing and density of the project. They reduced the number of units from 120 to 100, he said, and removed the sixth floor from the plans. The fifth (now top) floor was “stepped back” to reduce the appearance of height.

In addition, the parking on the site plan was reconfigured with green space and trees added as a buffer around the site.

Panos and the development team talked about “nearby” amenities like public transit, shopping, schools, the library and the Dog Park.

Twenty-five of the 100 units will be affordable, Panos said, but the town would get credit for all 100 units on its affordable housing inventory. The affordable units will be spread throughout the building.

Tony Cappachietti of Hayes Engineering discussed some of the site features including the storm water management system and water and sewer service. He said that landscaping will be installed to help break up and soften the mass of the building. The exterior lighting will be “dark skies compliant” he said.

Architect Stefano Basso Reviewed the floor plans and talked about the various types of exterior materials proposed.

Throughout the presentation, artist renderings of the project and site from various angles were shown. It was stated that the building materials will reflect a traditional mill building look.

Town Councilor Michael McLane questioned Panos characterization that other large housing developments in town, like those on Foundry Street, were built in residential neighborhoods. Those locations, McLane pointed out, would be considered by most to be more industrial than residential.

McLane also cast doubt on some of the claims made about distances to amenities, specifically the claim that the project would be half a mile from Shaw’s supermarket.

Cappachietti admitted that the measurement was air distance rather than by road.

McLane maintained that the proposed building would not fit in with the neighborhood, which is mostly one and two-family homes.

Town Councilor Edward Dombroski characterized Panos’ presentation as “dismissive” of neighborhood concerns. He said that the developers’ decision to reduce the project from 120 to 100 units was presented as if it were a “gift.”

He echoed the sentiment that the project was too big and not in keeping with the neighborhood.

Dombroski questioned the claim that trees will be installed to buffer the side of the building that would be 8-10 feet from the street. He pointed out that that space is already dense with utility poles and wires.

He asked Panos and the team to have some consideration for the neighbors.

“You are creating this incredible monstrosity,” he told the developer’s representatives. He maintained that they were trying to maximize the developer’s profits at the expense of the residents.

Town Councilor Anne Danehy echoed the sentiment that the project would not fit into the neighborhood and suggested that a townhouse development would be more appropriate. She talked about the ways in which Nahant Street is used as a route to and from various schools and said it would be “irresponsible” to put 100 more units on the street.

During public participation at the start of the Town Council meeting, several neighbors spoke against the project, citing the size of the building, increased traffic and other other areas of concern.