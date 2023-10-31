WMHS ART TEACHERS Craig Winkler, Caitlin Lang, Department Coordinator Meg McKenna and Morgan Giannotti.

Dear Editor:

Our Pumpkins on the Plaza event was a smashing (no pun intended) success!

We are so thankful for our students, volunteers, the Beebe Library, Mother Nature (especially this year) and our Wakefield community for supporting us year after year.

Kudos to the Film & Video Department for their successful Fright Night Film Festival, as well!

Being part of the Wakefield Visual Arts Department is truly something special. We are looking forward to our next event, Holiday Window Painting, just a little over a month away.

From the staff of the WMHS Visual Arts Department