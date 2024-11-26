WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Sons & Daughters of Italy learned about the finer points of Naples from “The Traveling Librarian” Jeff Klapes.

At their November meeting, Jeff Klapes shared his recent experience traveling solo around Naples, Italy. He provided photos, stories and recommendations for places off the beaten path. In his opinion, travelers often pass through Naples on the way to the next Italian destination. But it is worth it to spend several days or more enjoying the weather, architecture and food. Many members of the Lodge had traveled to Naples. The presentation was enjoyable for them to reminisce and for others to learn about what they can look forward to if they get to Naples.

Also in November, Lodge members brought their best apps, dishes, sides and desserts to share at the second annual “Lodge-giving.” Although we get together monthly for meetings, it gave us an opportunity to relax, chat and share our cooking talents. There is even discussion of putting together a cookbook of the recipes Again, the gathering was a big hit and will continue to be an annual event.

As mentioned previously, planning has begun for our Charity Auction event scheduled for Friday, April 25, 2025. Thanks to our previous fundraising, a group of Lodge members were not unlike Santa’s elves this month. They delivered donations to Inspire Cafe, the Wakefield Food Pantry, and North Star Realtors Holiday Shop Toy Drive. Some members recently joined forces with other local organizations (the Wakefield Council of Clubs) to assemble and deliver Thanksgiving food baskets. We are thankful that we can help other local organizations that do important work.

Coming up on December 10 is the Lodge’s last meeting of the year. It will be another tradition, a Chinese food dinner. There will not be a formal meeting again until March. However, the auction planning committee will be hard at work soliciting auction items, planning the meal and organizing dozens of logistics to make the night a fun time for all.

Beginning again in the spring, meetings are open to anyone from towns in and around Wakefield who are interested in possibly joining our Lodge. Be sure to check out our Facebook page at facebook.com/wakefieldOSIA. Remember, if you want to speak with someone about the Lodge, contact President Paula at wakefieldosia@gmail.com.