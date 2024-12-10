WAKEFIELD — On Friday, December 6, Wakefield residents, employees and members of the military community gathered in Wakefield’s Americal Civic Center to unveil a framed Americal Division flag, the latest addition to the historical display in the building’s lobby. Donated to the Town by the Americal Division Veterans Association, the flag represents the Americal Division of the US Army which was activated on May 27, 1942 and for whom the Center is named.

Attendees were welcomed by Robert Vincent II, a retired naval officer and member of the Wakefield Town Council. He provided a brief history of the Americal Division and acknowledged distinguished guests including WWII Veteran and Wakefield resident Charlie Deniso; Sergeant Major Chris Olsen, 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment on the MA National Guard; Gold Star Wives and Families; State Representatives Donald Wong and Kate Lipper-Garabedian; Veteran Services Officer and United States Air Force Veteran David Mangan; Maj. Paul Cancelliere, US Army (Ret.), Chair of Wakefield’s Veteran Advisory Board; and Town Administrator Steve Maio.

Also in attendance was Brigadier General Leonid Kondratiuk, US Army (Ret.) who currently serves as the Director of Veterans Affairs for the Massachusetts Adjutant General’s Office. Kondratiuk, who is a military historian, provided guests with information about the flag including the symbolism of its colors and details of its insignia.

The flag is currently displayed on the northern wall in the building’s main lobby near the entrance to the Drill Hall gym.