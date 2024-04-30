WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Educational Foundation hosted its 28th annual Celebration of Learning on Wednesday, April 10. WEF celebrated students, staff and volunteers who exemplify the core values of their schools and go above and beyond in their efforts and contributions to the Wakefield Public Schools. At the end of the program several special recognition awards were presented including the Impact Award.

Ms. Glavia Smith, Wakefield’s METCO Program Director, presented WEF’s Impact Award to Ms. Angela Driggers who has been involved with the METCO Program and Wakefield Public schools for over 15 years. During her 15 years of involvement in the Wakefield Public Schools, Ms. Driggers has worn the hats of parent and para professional and now serves as the Elementary METCO Coordinator. Ms. Smith referred to Driggers as a “positive light” who has “made the Wakefield Public Schools a better place.” Smith went on to describe the influence Driggers has had, “Angela has worked diligently to promote diversity and inclusion, advance educational equity and access and advocate for the rights of all of our students.”

Ms. Smith expressed her admiration and appreciation for Driggers, “Angela is the type of person who brings people together, fosters meaningful discussions about the needs of our students and consistently exemplifies compassion and understanding. Angela is a regular presence in our schools, making deep connections with students, colleagues and families.”

Ms. Smith spoke of some of the many ways that Ms. Driggers has impacted the METCO Program and the community’s appreciation of this Program. “Angela has spent countless hours building historical tributes of the METCO Program in each of the schools so that our community fully understands its impact on our students. She led the way for the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day to honor the efforts of a legendary civil rights leader. Angela is a team player and has stepped up at many different points over the years to keep our METCO Program thriving.”

In closing, Ms. Smith extended her “heartfelt gratitude to Angela Driggers for her advocacy, commitment to equity and positive experiences for all of our students and for the impact she has had on the lives of so many of our students, families and teachers. We are truly grateful for her presence in our lives.”

To support the grant process, WEF receives generous funding from key local business partners, private donors and a series of annual fundraisers including: WEF’s Wakefield Public Schools Calendar showcasing student art; the S.T.A.R.S. program recognizing exemplary WPS staff; the Online Auction and the Adult Spelling Bee. WEF has awarded over $690,000 across the Wakefield Public Schools since 1989. Learn more by following WEF on Twitter or Facebook or go to WEF01880.org.