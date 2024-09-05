US Marine Corps veteran

WAKEFIELD — Angelo “Chuck” Sozio, 98 of Wakefield formerly of Revere passed away on August 31 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in East Boston on August 5, 1926 to the late Luigi and Michelina (Imperato).

Chuck’s journey was a testament of hard work and resilience. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish Sozio Appliances in 1949 which grew into one of the most iconic small businesses in the North Shore area. Chuck’s success in the appliance business was evident early on; he was the sole authorized servicing dealer for Frigidaire in the North Shore area within a few years of starting his business. The business flourished for over 70 years under Chuck’s leadership. His dedication was not limited to his professional life; Chuck served his country in the United States Marine Corps (USMC) during World War II. Chuck saw action against the enemy in the Pacific Theater and served overseas until the end of the war with tremendous pride and patriotism. His upbeat and positive approach to life was infectious, inspiring those around him to embrace life’s challenges with courage and optimism.

Beloved husband of 15 years to Patricia Sozio (Zagarella). Cherished father of Leigh Buccellato and her husband Nicholas of Wakefield; Daniel Concessi and his wife Kara of Reading; Teresa Concessi of Wakefield; Christian Concessi of Boston; and Jaylynn Zagarella of Wakefield. Adored grandfather of Teddy Moore. Dear brother of Irene Giuffrida and her late husband Frank of Lynnfield; Mary A. Kelly of Revere; and the late Anthony Sozio. Caring uncle to Santina Primavera of Lynnfield; Gina Noto of Lynnfield; Lorraine Hagen and her husband Christopher of Danvers; and the late Anthony Sozio.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Tuesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, 909 N Washington St., Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314 or at mcsf.org.

In honoring Angelo Sozio’s life, we invite you to share your memories, anecdotes and photographs on his memorial page. Your contributions will serve as a testament to Chuck’s remarkable life and the indelible impact he had on those around him. His story is not just in the life he led but also in the lives he touched. Let us remember and celebrate Angelo Sozio, a true embodiment of ambition, dedication and generosity at buonfiglio.com.